"At that age, I was not like that" - Paige Spiranac lauds US Open 2023 champ Coco Gauff after watching her live in action

Paige Spiranac recently had the opportunity to see Coco Gauff in action and said she was deeply impressed by her performance. According to the golfer, watching Gauff play at the US Open was truly amazing.

Coco Gauff, at just 19 years old, made history by winning the US Open last week, becoming the youngest American to do so since Serena Williams in 1999.

Paige Spiranac's words of praise for the young American tennis player came during an interview with Robin Lundberg from Sports Illustrated. The interview was a part of her appearance at the event to announce her partnership with JetFuel and discuss her Ryder Cup picks. During the interview, Spiranac shared her thoughts on Coco Gauff's impressive victory, saying:

"Absolutely incredible, She is so much fun to watch. That entire event is something that is so incredibly special. My aunt, she actually played professional tennis and she tried to get me into it back in the day and I was like 'you know what, I'll stick to golf'. But I love watching tennis, I love watching their passion, how fiery they are and it was a really great year, men's and women's side."

Spiranac's love for tennis is not a surprise, as she comes from a family with a connection to the sport. Her aunt used to play professional tennis and even tried to get Paige involved in the game when she was younger. However, Spiranac chose to stick with golf, but her admiration for tennis and its passionate players remains strong.

When asked to comment on Gauff's rising star status, Spiranac said:

"It has been for years which is crazy to say because she is so young, but she is so poised and so professional and at that age, I definitely was not like that at all and she's someone great that we can all look up to."

Paige Spiranac had also recently shared her love for tennis on X (formerly Twitter) by posting a photo of herself in the US Open stands.

The background of the picture clearly indicated that she was attending a match at the New York Major, specifically the one between Dan Evans and Carlos Alcaraz.

Why did Paige Spiranac quit golf?

Paige Spiranac left competitive golf due to frustration with her results. She now works as a sports commentator and social media influencer.

Spiranac has millions of followers on social media. She had a brief stint as a professional golfer, winning one tournament in 2016. However, the 30-year-old chose to focus on media work and social media instead of continuing her golf career.