Bank of Utah Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

The Bank of Utah Championship 2025 is beginning on Thursday, October 23, at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. The fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall season will feature five of the top 50-ranked players in the OWGR.
According to the odds, Michael Thorbjornsen is the favorite to win the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at +1600. The 24-year-old golfer enters the week following strong recent results, including a solo third-place finish at the Baycurrent Classic earlier this month.
Maverick McNealy, Alex Noren, Kurt Kitayama, and Davis Thompson are among the other favorites to win at Black Desert.
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025:
- Michael Thorbjornsen: +1600
- Maverick McNealy: +1700
- Alex Noren: +2000
- Kurt Kitayama: +2000
- Davis Thompson: +2200
- Rico Hoey: +2500
- Kevin Yu: +3000
- Jason Day: +3000
- Matt McCarty: +3300
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +3500
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +3500
- Matt Wallace: +4000
- Emiliano Grillo: +4000
- Alex Smalley: +4000
- Max Homa: +4000
- Ryan Gerard: +4500
- Pierceson Coody: +4500
- Steven Fisk: +5000
- William Mouw: +5000
- Sahith Theegala: +5000
- Mac Meissner: +5500
- Takumi Kanaya: +5500
- Luke Clanton: +5500
- Doug Ghim: +6000
- Victor Perez: +6000
- Lee Hodges: +6000
- Stephan Jaeger: +6000
- Jesper Svensson: +6000
- Aldrich Potgieter: +6500
- Billy Horschel: +6600
- Patrick Fishburn: +6600
- Taylor Montgomery: +7000
- Cameron Champ: +6600
- Vincent Whaley: +7000
- Kevin Roy: +7000
- Beau Hossler: +7000
- Michael Brennan: +8000
- Sam Ryder: +8000
- Max McGreevy: +8000
- Mark Hubbard: +8000
- Ricky Castillo: +8000
- Taylor Moore: +9000
- Carson Young: +9000
- Thomas Rosenmueller: +9000
- Seamus Power: +10000
- Ryo Hisatsune: +10000
- Isaiah Salinda: +10000
- Patrick Rodgers: +10000
- Hayden Springer: +10000
- Antoine Rozner: +10000
- Noah Goodwin: +11000
- Karl Vilips: +11000
- Kristoffer Ventura: +11000
- Lanto Griffin: +12500
- Ben Kohles: +12500
- Joseph Bramlett: +12500
- Chandler Phillips: +14000
- Trey Mullinax: +15000
- Nick Hardy: +15000
- Chad Ramey: +15000
- Greyson Sigg: +15000
- Joel Dahmen: +15000
- David Lipsky: +17500
- Luke List: +17500
- Andrew Putnam: +17500
- Chan Kim: +17500
- Adam Schenk: +17500
- Danny Walker: +20000
- Matteo Manassero: +20000
- Trevor Cone: +20000
- Quade Cummins: +20000
- Dylan Wu: +20000
- Adam Svensson: +20000
- Jackson Suber: +20000
- David Skinns: +22500
- Jeremy Paul: +22500
- Adam Hadwin: +22500
- Doc Redman: +25000
- Tom Hoge: +25000
- David Ford: +25000
- Harry Higgs: +25000
- Joe Highsmith: +25000
- Henrik Norlander: +25000
- Nick Dunlap: +25000
- Brandt Snedeker: +27500
- Brice Garnett: +27500
- Kevin Streelman: +30000
- William Gordon: +30000
- Martin Laird: +30000
- Matthew Nesmith: +30000
- Ben Silverman: +30000
- Justin Lower: +30000
- Norman Xiong: +30000
- Paul Peterson: +35000
- Zac Blair: +35000
- Frankie Capan III: +40000
- Francesco Molinari: +40000
- Ben Martin: +40000
- Patton Kizzire: +40000
- Gordon Sargent: +40000
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti