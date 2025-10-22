  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Bank of Utah Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 22, 2025 05:00 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Maverick McNealy is among the favorites to win the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

The Bank of Utah Championship 2025 is beginning on Thursday, October 23, at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. The fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall season will feature five of the top 50-ranked players in the OWGR.

Ad

According to the odds, Michael Thorbjornsen is the favorite to win the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at +1600. The 24-year-old golfer enters the week following strong recent results, including a solo third-place finish at the Baycurrent Classic earlier this month.

Maverick McNealy, Alex Noren, Kurt Kitayama, and Davis Thompson are among the other favorites to win at Black Desert.

also-read-trending Trending

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 odds explored

Matt McCarty is the defending champion at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Matt McCarty is the defending champion at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the odds for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025:

  • Michael Thorbjornsen: +1600
  • Maverick McNealy: +1700
  • Alex Noren: +2000
  • Kurt Kitayama: +2000
  • Davis Thompson: +2200
  • Rico Hoey: +2500
  • Kevin Yu: +3000
  • Jason Day: +3000
  • Matt McCarty: +3300
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +3500
  • Thorbjorn Olesen: +3500
  • Matt Wallace: +4000
  • Emiliano Grillo: +4000
  • Alex Smalley: +4000
  • Max Homa: +4000
  • Ryan Gerard: +4500
  • Pierceson Coody: +4500
  • Steven Fisk: +5000
  • William Mouw: +5000
  • Sahith Theegala: +5000
  • Mac Meissner: +5500
  • Takumi Kanaya: +5500
  • Luke Clanton: +5500
  • Doug Ghim: +6000
  • Victor Perez: +6000
  • Lee Hodges: +6000
  • Stephan Jaeger: +6000
  • Jesper Svensson: +6000
  • Aldrich Potgieter: +6500
  • Billy Horschel: +6600
  • Patrick Fishburn: +6600
  • Taylor Montgomery: +7000
  • Cameron Champ: +6600
  • Vincent Whaley: +7000
  • Kevin Roy: +7000
  • Beau Hossler: +7000
  • Michael Brennan: +8000
  • Sam Ryder: +8000
  • Max McGreevy: +8000
  • Mark Hubbard: +8000
  • Ricky Castillo: +8000
  • Taylor Moore: +9000
  • Carson Young: +9000
  • Thomas Rosenmueller: +9000
  • Seamus Power: +10000
  • Ryo Hisatsune: +10000
  • Isaiah Salinda: +10000
  • Patrick Rodgers: +10000
  • Hayden Springer: +10000
  • Antoine Rozner: +10000
  • Noah Goodwin: +11000
  • Karl Vilips: +11000
  • Kristoffer Ventura: +11000
  • Lanto Griffin: +12500
  • Ben Kohles: +12500
  • Joseph Bramlett: +12500
  • Chandler Phillips: +14000
  • Trey Mullinax: +15000
  • Nick Hardy: +15000
  • Chad Ramey: +15000
  • Greyson Sigg: +15000
  • Joel Dahmen: +15000
  • David Lipsky: +17500
  • Luke List: +17500
  • Andrew Putnam: +17500
  • Chan Kim: +17500
  • Adam Schenk: +17500
  • Danny Walker: +20000
  • Matteo Manassero: +20000
  • Trevor Cone: +20000
  • Quade Cummins: +20000
  • Dylan Wu: +20000
  • Adam Svensson: +20000
  • Jackson Suber: +20000
  • David Skinns: +22500
  • Jeremy Paul: +22500
  • Adam Hadwin: +22500
  • Doc Redman: +25000
  • Tom Hoge: +25000
  • David Ford: +25000
  • Harry Higgs: +25000
  • Joe Highsmith: +25000
  • Henrik Norlander: +25000
  • Nick Dunlap: +25000
  • Brandt Snedeker: +27500
  • Brice Garnett: +27500
  • Kevin Streelman: +30000
  • William Gordon: +30000
  • Martin Laird: +30000
  • Matthew Nesmith: +30000
  • Ben Silverman: +30000
  • Justin Lower: +30000
  • Norman Xiong: +30000
  • Paul Peterson: +35000
  • Zac Blair: +35000
  • Frankie Capan III: +40000
  • Francesco Molinari: +40000
  • Ben Martin: +40000
  • Patton Kizzire: +40000
  • Gordon Sargent: +40000
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications