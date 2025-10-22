Bank of Utah Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

The Bank of Utah Championship 2025 is beginning on Thursday, October 23, at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. The fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall season will feature five of the top 50-ranked players in the OWGR.

According to the odds, Michael Thorbjornsen is the favorite to win the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at +1600. The 24-year-old golfer enters the week following strong recent results, including a solo third-place finish at the Baycurrent Classic earlier this month.

Maverick McNealy, Alex Noren, Kurt Kitayama, and Davis Thompson are among the other favorites to win at Black Desert.

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 odds explored

Matt McCarty is the defending champion at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the odds for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025:

Michael Thorbjornsen: +1600

Maverick McNealy: +1700

Alex Noren: +2000

Kurt Kitayama: +2000

Davis Thompson: +2200

Rico Hoey: +2500

Kevin Yu: +3000

Jason Day: +3000

Matt McCarty: +3300

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +3500

Thorbjorn Olesen: +3500

Matt Wallace: +4000

Emiliano Grillo: +4000

Alex Smalley: +4000

Max Homa: +4000

Ryan Gerard: +4500

Pierceson Coody: +4500

Steven Fisk: +5000

William Mouw: +5000

Sahith Theegala: +5000

Mac Meissner: +5500

Takumi Kanaya: +5500

Luke Clanton: +5500

Doug Ghim: +6000

Victor Perez: +6000

Lee Hodges: +6000

Stephan Jaeger: +6000

Jesper Svensson: +6000

Aldrich Potgieter: +6500

Billy Horschel: +6600

Patrick Fishburn: +6600

Taylor Montgomery: +7000

Cameron Champ: +6600

Vincent Whaley: +7000

Kevin Roy: +7000

Beau Hossler: +7000

Michael Brennan: +8000

Sam Ryder: +8000

Max McGreevy: +8000

Mark Hubbard: +8000

Ricky Castillo: +8000

Taylor Moore: +9000

Carson Young: +9000

Thomas Rosenmueller: +9000

Seamus Power: +10000

Ryo Hisatsune: +10000

Isaiah Salinda: +10000

Patrick Rodgers: +10000

Hayden Springer: +10000

Antoine Rozner: +10000

Noah Goodwin: +11000

Karl Vilips: +11000

Kristoffer Ventura: +11000

Lanto Griffin: +12500

Ben Kohles: +12500

Joseph Bramlett: +12500

Chandler Phillips: +14000

Trey Mullinax: +15000

Nick Hardy: +15000

Chad Ramey: +15000

Greyson Sigg: +15000

Joel Dahmen: +15000

David Lipsky: +17500

Luke List: +17500

Andrew Putnam: +17500

Chan Kim: +17500

Adam Schenk: +17500

Danny Walker: +20000

Matteo Manassero: +20000

Trevor Cone: +20000

Quade Cummins: +20000

Dylan Wu: +20000

Adam Svensson: +20000

Jackson Suber: +20000

David Skinns: +22500

Jeremy Paul: +22500

Adam Hadwin: +22500

Doc Redman: +25000

Tom Hoge: +25000

David Ford: +25000

Harry Higgs: +25000

Joe Highsmith: +25000

Henrik Norlander: +25000

Nick Dunlap: +25000

Brandt Snedeker: +27500

Brice Garnett: +27500

Kevin Streelman: +30000

William Gordon: +30000

Martin Laird: +30000

Matthew Nesmith: +30000

Ben Silverman: +30000

Justin Lower: +30000

Norman Xiong: +30000

Paul Peterson: +35000

Zac Blair: +35000

Frankie Capan III: +40000

Francesco Molinari: +40000

Ben Martin: +40000

Patton Kizzire: +40000

Gordon Sargent: +40000

