Barracuda Championship 2025 odds and bets explored

The Barracuda Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 17, at Old Greenwood in the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California. Since this event will be an opposite-field event to the Open Championship, it will not be star-studded.

As per DraftKings, Kurt Kitayama is the favorite to win the Barracuda Championship 2025 at +2000. Speaking of recent form, he has three top-25s, including a T5 finish in his last six starts, but has also missed two cuts.

Vince Whaley is +2200 to win the Barracuda Championship. He has missed just six cuts this season and posted a T4 finish at the ISCO Championship. Emiliano Grillo is +2500 to claim his third PGA Tour title. He came close a couple of weeks ago, when he lost to Brian Campbell in a playoff finish.

Odds for the Barracuda Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Barracuda Championship 2025 (as per DraftKings Sportsbook):

Kurt Kitayama +2000

Vince Whaley +2200

Emiliano Grillo +2500

Cameron Champ +2500

Max Homa +2500

Ryan Gerard +2800

Rico Hoey +3000

Pierceson Coody +3000

Taylor Moore +3500

Patrick Fishburn +3500

Mark Hubbard +3500

Lee Hodges +3500

Kevin Roy +3500

Ryo Hisatsune +4000

Erik Van Rooyen +4000

Beau Hossler +4000

Patrick Rodgers +4000

Seamus Power +4500

Sam Ryder +4500

Andrew Putnam +4500

Garrick Higgo +5000

Ricky Castillo +5000

Nick Dunlap +5000

Isaiah Salinda +5500

Doug Ghim +5500

Austin Eckroat +5500

Luke List +5500

Chandler Phillips +6000

Carson Young +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Kris Ventura +6000

Joseph Bramlett +6000

Jeremy Paul +6500

Ewen Ferguson +6500

Chan Kim +6500

Quade Cummins +6500

Taylor Montgomery +7000

Steven Fisk +7000

Nick Hardy +7000

Alejandro Tosti +7000

Joe Highsmith +7500

Jackson Suber +7500

Hayden Springer +7500

Adam Schenk +7500

Danny Walker +8000

Chad Ramey +8000

Sam Bairstow +8000

Calum Hill +8000

Nate Lashley +8000

Max McGreevy +8000

Mac Meissner +8000

Joel Dahmen +9000

Will Gordon +9000

Ben Kohles +9000

Adam Svensson +9000

Manuel Elvira +9000

Johannes Veerman +9000

Jacques Kruyswijk +10000

Chesson Hadley +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Alejandro Del Rey +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Nicolai von Dellingshausen +10000

Lanto Griffin +10000

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Dylan Wu +11000

Trevor Cone +11000

David Skinns +11000

Thomas Rosenmueller +11000

Sean Crocker +11000

Brandt Snedeker +11000

Paul Peterson +11000

Brandon Robinson Thompson +11000

Harry Higgs +12000

Gavin Green +12000

Dan Bradbury +12000

Ben Martin +12000

Martin Laird +12000

Andrea Pavan +12000

Marcus Armitage +12000

Yuto Katsuragawa +15000

Scott Piercy +15000

Scott Jamieson +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

Zac Blair +17000

David Ravetto +17000

Matthew Riedel +17000

Maximilian Kieffer +17000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +17000

