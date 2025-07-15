Barracuda Championship 2025 odds and bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 15, 2025 06:30 GMT
Barracuda Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
Barracuda Championship (image Source: Getty)

The Barracuda Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 17, at Old Greenwood in the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California. Since this event will be an opposite-field event to the Open Championship, it will not be star-studded.

As per DraftKings, Kurt Kitayama is the favorite to win the Barracuda Championship 2025 at +2000. Speaking of recent form, he has three top-25s, including a T5 finish in his last six starts, but has also missed two cuts.

Vince Whaley is +2200 to win the Barracuda Championship. He has missed just six cuts this season and posted a T4 finish at the ISCO Championship. Emiliano Grillo is +2500 to claim his third PGA Tour title. He came close a couple of weeks ago, when he lost to Brian Campbell in a playoff finish.

Odds for the Barracuda Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Barracuda Championship 2025 (as per DraftKings Sportsbook):

  • Kurt Kitayama +2000
  • Vince Whaley +2200
  • Emiliano Grillo +2500
  • Cameron Champ +2500
  • Max Homa +2500
  • Ryan Gerard +2800
  • Rico Hoey +3000
  • Pierceson Coody +3000
  • Taylor Moore +3500
  • Patrick Fishburn +3500
  • Mark Hubbard +3500
  • Lee Hodges +3500
  • Kevin Roy +3500
  • Ryo Hisatsune +4000
  • Erik Van Rooyen +4000
  • Beau Hossler +4000
  • Patrick Rodgers +4000
  • Seamus Power +4500
  • Sam Ryder +4500
  • Andrew Putnam +4500
  • Garrick Higgo +5000
  • Ricky Castillo +5000
  • Nick Dunlap +5000
  • Isaiah Salinda +5500
  • Doug Ghim +5500
  • Austin Eckroat +5500
  • Luke List +5500
  • Chandler Phillips +6000
  • Carson Young +6000
  • Cam Davis +6000
  • Kris Ventura +6000
  • Joseph Bramlett +6000
  • Jeremy Paul +6500
  • Ewen Ferguson +6500
  • Chan Kim +6500
  • Quade Cummins +6500
  • Taylor Montgomery +7000
  • Steven Fisk +7000
  • Nick Hardy +7000
  • Alejandro Tosti +7000
  • Joe Highsmith +7500
  • Jackson Suber +7500
  • Hayden Springer +7500
  • Adam Schenk +7500
  • Danny Walker +8000
  • Chad Ramey +8000
  • Sam Bairstow +8000
  • Calum Hill +8000
  • Nate Lashley +8000
  • Max McGreevy +8000
  • Mac Meissner +8000
  • Joel Dahmen +9000
  • Will Gordon +9000
  • Ben Kohles +9000
  • Adam Svensson +9000
  • Manuel Elvira +9000
  • Johannes Veerman +9000
  • Jacques Kruyswijk +10000
  • Chesson Hadley +10000
  • Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
  • Alejandro Del Rey +10000
  • Adam Hadwin +10000
  • Nicolai von Dellingshausen +10000
  • Lanto Griffin +10000
  • Ivan Cantero Gutierrez +11000
  • Greyson Sigg +11000
  • Dylan Wu +11000
  • Trevor Cone +11000
  • David Skinns +11000
  • Thomas Rosenmueller +11000
  • Sean Crocker +11000
  • Brandt Snedeker +11000
  • Paul Peterson +11000
  • Brandon Robinson Thompson +11000
  • Harry Higgs +12000
  • Gavin Green +12000
  • Dan Bradbury +12000
  • Ben Martin +12000
  • Martin Laird +12000
  • Andrea Pavan +12000
  • Marcus Armitage +12000
  • Yuto Katsuragawa +15000
  • Scott Piercy +15000
  • Scott Jamieson +15000
  • Ben Silverman +15000
  • Zac Blair +17000
  • David Ravetto +17000
  • Matthew Riedel +17000
  • Maximilian Kieffer +17000
  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat +17000
