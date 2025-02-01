Bernhard Langer foresees 'fantastic' impact of Tiger Woods on senior tour: "He always moves the needle"

Tiger Woods celebrated his 49th birthday on December 30, 2024. With the 15-time major championship just one year away from being eligible to play in the PGA Tour's Champions circuit, Bernhard Langer hopes that he will be able to play alongside the legend on the Senior Tour.

Speaking at the 2025 Chubb Classic's pre-tournament press conference, Langer stated that he's "convinced" Woods will play many tournaments on the Champions circuit. The 47-time Champions Tour winner claimed that having the 82-time PGA Tour winner on the circuit would be monumental in drawing more exposure to the events.

Langer said (via Golf Monthly):

"It would be a thrill to see Tiger [Woods] come out and play the Champions Tour. I'm convinced he will play several [events]. Depends how many. I'm going to gradually get older and older here, and I may not be at the very top of my game when he comes out, but he always moves the needle."

The American golfing legend is yet to indicate whether he will transition to the PGA Tour Champions, where elite players above the age of 50 compete. However, given his love and dedication to the sport, his eventual participation seems likely. Langer envisions a major boost to the circuit's field and valuation if he were to take this step.

The 67-year-old added:

"He's a very exciting personality to watch, and it would be fantastic for Tiger and for our Tour to be competing out there, and I think all the players would welcome him, and it would be an interesting competition because the guys are very good. It's the only major senior Tour in the world, so you get the best players from all over the world to compete in this, and we only have 78 Tour cards basically, so it's a very, very tough tour to get on, and only the best make it."

Langer said that the competitive nature of the Champions circuit bodes well for Woods' nature. While he stressed that he might not be at his peak when the TGL co-founder arrives on the tour, he remains eager to see how the 2019 Masters Tournament winner fares against the best senior players in the world.

Bernhard and Jason Langer defeat Tiger and Charlie Woods at 2024 PNC Championship

Bernhard Langer celebrates after hitting the winning putt in a playoff hole to win the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.- Source: Imagn

Bernhard Langer and his son Jason tied for first place at the 2024 PNC Championship along with Tiger Woods and his son Charlie. Both teams totaled 28 under par after carding in rounds of 59 and 57 each over two days.

They proceeded to a sudden-death playoff to determine a winner. Bernhard Langer drained an incredible putt on the first playoff hole to card in an eagle and defend his title.

Despite facing a loss, Woods and his teenage son held their spirits up high. During the final round, Charlie Woods recorded his very first career ace on the Ritz Carlton Golf Club's par 3 fourth hole. The moment between the high-schooler and his father was cherished deeply.

