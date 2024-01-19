Bernhard Langer Masters wins: Exploring the PGA Golfer’s record

Bernhard Langer is one of only 16 players to have won The Masters Tournament two or more times in its 87 editions. After 40 appearances at The Augusta National Golf Club, Langer's two victories continue to resonate in the memory of fans for their spectacular nature.

The German won the 1985 and 1993 editions, but The Masters was always a high point in his career, given the exceptional results he achieved. In 40 participations, Bernhard Langer finished in seven Top 10s (in addition to his two victories). He suffered only 13 cuts and nine of them came after he turned 50.

How did Bernhard Langer win The Masters Tournament? Let's see.

Bernhard Langer at The Masters 1985: Saving the best for last

1985 was only Bernhard Langer's third start at Augusta National Golf Club. Langer was included in a group of international players invited by the organizers, in which he was accompanied by Sir Nick Faldo, Greg Norman and Jose Maria Olazabal among others.

As always, The Masters field included the best and brightest in world golf. Alongside Bernhard Langer were legends such as Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer. Then young stars such as Fred Couples, Curtis Strange and Mark O'Meara, were also present.

After 36 holes, it looked like Langer wouldn't place himself among the top contenders, as he played for 72 and 74 on Thursday and Friday. However, he posted an excellent score of 68 on Saturday that propelled him to T3, two strokes behind the transitional leader, Raymond Floyd.

The fourth and deciding round saw Langer and Curtis Strange emerge as the main contenders, with the latter leading by three strokes with just six holes to play. But the American made two bogeys while the German birdied four holes to score 68 for the round and clinch the title by two strokes.

Bernhard Langer at The Masters 1993: Leaving no room for doubts

By 1993 Langer was already one of the most outstanding players in world golf. Not only was he a Masters champion, but he had 26 victories on the European Tour and one on the PGA Tour. In addition, he spent three weeks as the top-ranked golfer in the world in 1986.

As usual, The Masters featured a star-studded field. From Jack Nicklaus to Seve Ballesteros and from Phil Mickelson to John Daly, all the big names were at Augusta National.

On this occasion, Langer left little room for doubt. He was among the leading contenders from the first round, finishing Thursday one stroke behind the group of five leaders, and Friday one stroke behind first place.

After 54 holes, it was Langer at the top of the leaderboard, but four strokes ahead of Chip Beck and Dan Forsman. Beck proved to be the German's main competitor on the final day, but could only maintain the gap.

Langer played the fourth round for a score of 70 (the same as Beck) and thus captured his second green jacket. He was the 11th player and the third European to become a multiple-winner at The Masters.