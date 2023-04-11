Bettor loses $500 on Jon Rahm's refusal to cry after winning the Masters

There are all kinds of bets one can place during the Masters. Each individual player has odds on them to win or achieve certain milestones during play. Bettors could have placed a bet on Jon Rahm to win or on Brooks Koepka to be over par on the final day.

There are bets on random things as well, such as whether a certain player will undergo an equipment change or not.

One of the most interesting bets placed at the recently concluded Masters had nothing to do with the tournament itself. It was whether the winner, whoever it might have been, would cry or not. It's an emotional moment to win the Masters, but it doesn't always make the winner cry.

After Jon Rahm won his first Masters tournament and soaked in the moment, the bettor stood helplessly as he waited for a tear to come from the star golfer's eye.

He tried to push Rahm to shed a tear through the television:

"Now you got to focus on tears. Give me some tears, you've got a long way to go. You can get it early, you might get it real early here. When the mom comes, when the mom comes. Come on, grab your stuff, this is the moment. This is the moment I need!"

However, the tears didn't come and the gambler grew frustrated with the lack of emotion on Jon Rahm's face. He said:

"This guy is made of stone."

Even as Rahm's two children joined him in the celebrations, his eyes remained dry. A $500 bet was down the drain thanks to Rahm's stoic nature and his refusal to let his emotions show.

Phil Mickelson knew Jon Rahm could win the Masters

Phil Mickelson came up short at the Masters in 2023. Despite a stunning final round in which he shot -7, he came up four shots behind Jon Rahm to finish T2.

Phil Mickelson knew Jon Rahm could win the Masters

Michelson's brilliant performance was slightly surprising, but the LIV golfer wasn't surprised to see who beat him. He knew Rahm had it in him, according to Clutch Points:

“It was obvious to me at a very young age that he was one of the best players in the world even while he was in college. To see him on this stage is not surprising for anybody.”

Mickelson's intuition was right, as Rahm is definitely one of the best golfers in the world. In fact, right now, he is the best golfer in the world. He sits atop the OWGR leaderboard after his win.

Rahm has been going back and forth with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy this season for the lead and they've each held it at one point or another.

Poll : 0 votes