BMW Championship 2022 full schedule, standings after Day 2, total purse, and more

The BMW Championship 2022 commenced on August 18 and is the penultimate FedEx Cup playoff event that will conclude on August 21. The top seventy players from the FedEx Cup standings have qualified for the tournament and the top thirty players from this competition will head over to the final playoff event, The Tour Championship.
The BMW Championship 2022 is being held at the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. Patrick Cantlay was the winner of the BMW Championship 2021 and is among the participants this year.
BMW Championship 2022: Standings after Round 2
Here are the player standings after the second day of the prestigious golf tournament:
- Adam Scott
- Jordan Spieth
- Corey Conners
- Cameron Young
- Scottie Scheffler
- Patrick Cantlay
- Xander Schauffele
- Scott Stallings
- Rory McIlroy
- Cam Davis
- Kurt Kitayama
- Shane Lowry
- Harold Varner III
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Aaron Wise
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sam Burns
- Keegan Bradley
- K.H. Lee
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Marc Leishman
- Taylor Pendrith
- Justin Thomas
- Sungjae Im
- Seamus Power
- Collin Morikawa
- Chez Reavie
- Trey Mullinax
- Emiliano Grillo
- Will Zalatoris
- Adam Hadwin
- Tom Hoge
- Denny McCarthy
- Sahith Theegala
- Lucas Herbert
- Keith Mitchell
- Matt Kuchar
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Max Homa
- Maverick McNealy
- J.T. Poston
- Chris Kirk
- Troy Merritt
- Alex Noren
- Cameron Tringale
- Andrew Putnam
- Joohyung Kim
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- J.J. Spaun
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Taylor Moore
- Jon Rahm
- Brendan Steele
- Brian Harman
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Sepp Straka
- Tony Finau
- Davis Riley
- Alex Smalley
- Lucas Glover
- Kevin Kisner
- Luke List
- Mito Pereira
- Si Woo Kim
- Wyndham Clark
Schedule and live telecast details of the BMW Championship 2022
The broadcasting details and the schedule for Rounds 3 and 4 of the BMW Championship 2022 are as follows:
Round 3 – August 20, 2022
- Tournament commences – 7:30 AM
- PGA Tour Live – 7:30 AM to 6 PM
- Broadcasting details – 12 Noon to 3 PM on Golf Channel and 3 PM to 6 PM on NBC
Round 4 – August 21, 2022
- Tournament commences – 7:30 AM
- PGA Tour Live – 7:30 AM to 6 PM
- Broadcasting details – 12 Noon to 2 PM on Golf Channel and 2 PM to 6 PM on NBC
Note: The times mentioned above are local times denoted in the Eastern Time Zone.
Prize pool of the BMW Championship 2022
The total purse of the tournament is $15 million. The positions are divided into the following:
- First position – $2700000
- Second position – $1635000
- Third position – $1035000
- Fourth position – $735000
- Fifth position – $615000
- Sixth position – $543750
- Seventh position – $506250
- Eighth position – $468750
- Ninth position – $438750
- Tenth position – $408750
- Eleventh position – $378750
- Twelfth position – $348750
- Thirteenth position – $318750
- Fourteenth position – $288750
- Fifteenth position – $273750
- Sixteenth position – $258750
- Seventeenth position – $243750
- Eighteenth position – $228750
- Nineteenth position – $213750
- Twentieth position – $198750
- Twenty-first position – $183750
- Twenty-second position – $168750
- Twenty-third position – $156750
- Twenty-fourth position – $144750
- Twenty-fifth position – $132750
- Twenty-sixth position – $120750
- Twenty-seventh position – $116250
- Twenty-eighth position – $111750
- Twenty-ninth position – $107250
- Thirtieth position – $102750
- Thirty-first position – $98250
- Thirty-second position – $93750
- Thirty-third position – $89250
- Thirty-fourth position – $85500
- Thirty-fifth position – $81750
- Thirty-sixth position – $78000
- Thirty-seventh position – $74250
- Thirty-eighth position – $71250
- Thirty-ninth position – $68250
- Fortieth position – $65250
- Forty-first position – $62250
- Forty-second position – $59250
- Forty-third position – $56250
- Forty-fourth position – $53250
- Forty-fifth position – $50250
- Forty-sixth position – $47250
- Forty-seventh position – $44250
- Forty-eighth position – $41850
- Forty-ninth position – $39750
- Fiftieth position – $38550