BMW Championship 2022 full schedule, standings after Day 2, total purse, and more

The BMW Championship 2022 commenced on August 18 and is the penultimate FedEx Cup playoff event that will conclude on August 21. The top seventy players from the FedEx Cup standings have qualified for the tournament and the top thirty players from this competition will head over to the final playoff event, The Tour Championship.

The BMW Championship 2022 is being held at the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. Patrick Cantlay was the winner of the BMW Championship 2021 and is among the participants this year.

BMW Championship 2022: Standings after Round 2

Here are the player standings after the second day of the prestigious golf tournament:

Adam Scott

Jordan Spieth

Corey Conners

Cameron Young

Scottie Scheffler

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Scott Stallings

Rory McIlroy

Cam Davis

Kurt Kitayama

Shane Lowry

Harold Varner III

Hideki Matsuyama

Aaron Wise

Joaquin Niemann

Sam Burns

Keegan Bradley

K.H. Lee

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Marc Leishman

Taylor Pendrith

Justin Thomas

Sungjae Im

Seamus Power

Collin Morikawa

Chez Reavie

Trey Mullinax

Emiliano Grillo

Will Zalatoris

Adam Hadwin

Tom Hoge

Denny McCarthy

Sahith Theegala

Lucas Herbert

Keith Mitchell

Matt Kuchar

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Max Homa

Maverick McNealy

J.T. Poston

Chris Kirk

Troy Merritt

Alex Noren

Cameron Tringale

Andrew Putnam

Joohyung Kim

Matt Fitzpatrick

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

J.J. Spaun

Mackenzie Hughes

Taylor Moore

Jon Rahm

Brendan Steele

Brian Harman

Sebastián Muñoz

Sepp Straka

Tony Finau

Davis Riley

Alex Smalley

Lucas Glover

Kevin Kisner

Luke List

Mito Pereira

Si Woo Kim

Wyndham Clark

Schedule and live telecast details of the BMW Championship 2022

The broadcasting details and the schedule for Rounds 3 and 4 of the BMW Championship 2022 are as follows:

Round 3 – August 20, 2022

Tournament commences – 7:30 AM

PGA Tour Live – 7:30 AM to 6 PM

Broadcasting details – 12 Noon to 3 PM on Golf Channel and 3 PM to 6 PM on NBC

Round 4 – August 21, 2022

Tournament commences – 7:30 AM

PGA Tour Live – 7:30 AM to 6 PM

Broadcasting details – 12 Noon to 2 PM on Golf Channel and 2 PM to 6 PM on NBC

Note: The times mentioned above are local times denoted in the Eastern Time Zone.

Prize pool of the BMW Championship 2022

The total purse of the tournament is $15 million. The positions are divided into the following:

First position – $2700000

Second position – $1635000

Third position – $1035000

Fourth position – $735000

Fifth position – $615000

Sixth position – $543750

Seventh position – $506250

Eighth position – $468750

Ninth position – $438750

Tenth position – $408750

Eleventh position – $378750

Twelfth position – $348750

Thirteenth position – $318750

Fourteenth position – $288750

Fifteenth position – $273750

Sixteenth position – $258750

Seventeenth position – $243750

Eighteenth position – $228750

Nineteenth position – $213750

Twentieth position – $198750

Twenty-first position – $183750

Twenty-second position – $168750

Twenty-third position – $156750

Twenty-fourth position – $144750

Twenty-fifth position – $132750

Twenty-sixth position – $120750

Twenty-seventh position – $116250

Twenty-eighth position – $111750

Twenty-ninth position – $107250

Thirtieth position – $102750

Thirty-first position – $98250

Thirty-second position – $93750

Thirty-third position – $89250

Thirty-fourth position – $85500

Thirty-fifth position – $81750

Thirty-sixth position – $78000

Thirty-seventh position – $74250

Thirty-eighth position – $71250

Thirty-ninth position – $68250

Fortieth position – $65250

Forty-first position – $62250

Forty-second position – $59250

Forty-third position – $56250

Forty-fourth position – $53250

Forty-fifth position – $50250

Forty-sixth position – $47250

Forty-seventh position – $44250

Forty-eighth position – $41850

Forty-ninth position – $39750

Fiftieth position – $38550

