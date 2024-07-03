BMW International Open 2024: DP World Tour event's schedule, venue and more explored

The next DP World Tour event, the BMW International Open is set to begin this week. It will be a four-day tournament running from July 4 to 7 at Golfclub München Eichenried. The field of the 35th BMW International Open is star-studded with the likes of Ryan Fox, Bernhard Langer, Martin Kaymer and Luke Donald, among others.

Thirston Lawrence also returns as the defending champion to the tournament which starts on Thursday. Below is the detailed schedule of the DP World Tour’s next stop.

Schedule of the BMW International Open

The event will be played in the first week of July and here's the schedule for the four days:

Round 1

Date - July 4, 2024

Day - Thursday

Round 2

Date - July 5, 2024

Day - Friday

Trending

Round 3

Date - July 6, 2024

Day - Saturday

Round 4

Date - July 7, 2024

Day - Sunday

The event can be streamed on the Golf Channel on all four days. On Thursday and Friday, the match will be aired on from 6:30 a.m. ET to noon. On Saturday, the TV times are 7:30 a.m. to noon and on Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon.

Venue of the BMW International Open

The venue of the BMW International Open is Munich Eichenried Golf Club and this is the 28th time the golf course is hosting the DP World Tour event. The course has 27 holes. It was crafted by Kurt Roßknecht and inaugurated in 1989.

Apart from hosting tournaments, the course also provides other utilities. For the public, there is a 6-hole course for practice. The driving area is spacious and it also provides indoor facilities for training. In addition to that, the private course has a green-keeping management.

Prize money distribution at the BMW International Open

The prize pool for the year is $2.5 million, out of which a hefty share goes to the winner. Here's the entire finishing position-wise breakdown of the prize money:

1st - $425,000

2nd - $275,000

3rd - $157,500

4th - $125,000

5th - $105,000

6th - $87,500

7th - $75,000

8th - $62,500

9th - $56,000

10th - $50,000

11th - $46,000

12th - $43,000

13th - $40,250

14th - $38,250

15th - $36,750

16th - $35,250

17th - $33,750

18th - $32,250

19th - $31,000

20th - $30,000

21st- $29,000

22nd - $28,250

23rd - $27,500

24th - $26,750

25th - $26,000

26th - $25,250

27th - $24,500

28th - $23,750

29th - $23,000

30th - $22,250

31st- $21,500

32nd - $20,750

33rd - $20,000

34th - $19,250

35th - $18,500

36th - $17,750

37th - $17,250

38th - $16,750

39th - $16,250

40th - $15,750

41st - $15,250

42nd - $14,750

43rd - $14,250

44th - $13,750

45th - $13,250

46th - $12,750

47th - $12,250

48th - $11,750

49th - $11,250

50th - $10,760

51st - $10,250

52nd - $9,750

53rd - $9,250

54th - $8,750

55th - $8,500

56th - $8,250

57th - $8,000

58th - $7,750

59th - $7,500

60th - $7,250

61st - $7,000

62nd - $6,750

63rd - $6,500

64th - $6,250

65th - $6,000

66th - $5,750

67th - $5,500

68th - $5,250

69th - $5,000

70th - $4,750

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback