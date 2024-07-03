BMW International Open 2024: DP World Tour event's schedule, venue and more explored

The next DP World Tour event, the BMW International Open is set to begin this week. It will be a four-day tournament running from July 4 to 7 at Golfclub München Eichenried. The field of the 35th BMW International Open is star-studded with the likes of Ryan Fox, Bernhard Langer, Martin Kaymer and Luke Donald, among others.
Thirston Lawrence also returns as the defending champion to the tournament which starts on Thursday. Below is the detailed schedule of the DP World Tour’s next stop.
Schedule of the BMW International Open
The event will be played in the first week of July and here's the schedule for the four days:
Round 1
Date - July 4, 2024
Day - Thursday
Round 2
Date - July 5, 2024
Day - Friday
Round 3
Date - July 6, 2024
Day - Saturday
Round 4
Date - July 7, 2024
Day - Sunday
The event can be streamed on the Golf Channel on all four days. On Thursday and Friday, the match will be aired on from 6:30 a.m. ET to noon. On Saturday, the TV times are 7:30 a.m. to noon and on Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon.
Venue of the BMW International Open
The venue of the BMW International Open is Munich Eichenried Golf Club and this is the 28th time the golf course is hosting the DP World Tour event. The course has 27 holes. It was crafted by Kurt Roßknecht and inaugurated in 1989.
Apart from hosting tournaments, the course also provides other utilities. For the public, there is a 6-hole course for practice. The driving area is spacious and it also provides indoor facilities for training. In addition to that, the private course has a green-keeping management.
Prize money distribution at the BMW International Open
The prize pool for the year is $2.5 million, out of which a hefty share goes to the winner. Here's the entire finishing position-wise breakdown of the prize money:
1st - $425,000
2nd - $275,000
3rd - $157,500
4th - $125,000
5th - $105,000
6th - $87,500
7th - $75,000
8th - $62,500
9th - $56,000
10th - $50,000
11th - $46,000
12th - $43,000
13th - $40,250
14th - $38,250
15th - $36,750
16th - $35,250
17th - $33,750
18th - $32,250
19th - $31,000
20th - $30,000
21st- $29,000
22nd - $28,250
23rd - $27,500
24th - $26,750
25th - $26,000
26th - $25,250
27th - $24,500
28th - $23,750
29th - $23,000
30th - $22,250
31st- $21,500
32nd - $20,750
33rd - $20,000
34th - $19,250
35th - $18,500
36th - $17,750
37th - $17,250
38th - $16,750
39th - $16,250
40th - $15,750
41st - $15,250
42nd - $14,750
43rd - $14,250
44th - $13,750
45th - $13,250
46th - $12,750
47th - $12,250
48th - $11,750
49th - $11,250
50th - $10,760
51st - $10,250
52nd - $9,750
53rd - $9,250
54th - $8,750
55th - $8,500
56th - $8,250
57th - $8,000
58th - $7,750
59th - $7,500
60th - $7,250
61st - $7,000
62nd - $6,750
63rd - $6,500
64th - $6,250
65th - $6,000
66th - $5,750
67th - $5,500
68th - $5,250
69th - $5,000
70th - $4,750