BMW PGA Championship 2022: Schedule, course, total purse, and more

The BMW PGA Championship 2022 is set to kick off on September 8 and conclude on Sunday, September 11. It will be held at the Wentworth Club in England.

The Championship is an annual European Tour men's professional golf tournament. Starting in 1955, it was initially known as the British PGA Championship. BMW is a worldwide partner for this tournament. The event was held in May yearly but has shifted to September 2019.

It is the fourth Rolex Series event this season. It will boast world-class players, including the recent FedEx Cup winner, Rory McIlroy, defending champion Billy Horschel, U.S. Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Rhyder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, and major winners - Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and Francesco Molinari.

The reigning American champion, Billy Horschel, will look forward to defending his title at the famous West course. 10 among the top 30 in the World Golf rankings have arrived in England to participate in DP World Tour's 'Jewel in the Crown. The tour's flagship event is similar to the Players Championship in the US.

With a prize money purse of $8 million, the BMW PGA Championship is the fourth of five Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour this year. It also marks the start of qualification for the European Ryder Cup 2023.

The player field is set out where players will compete for the next four days. This is the 34th event of the 2021-22 DP World Tour Schedule.

BMW PGA Championship 2022 course

The Par 72 Wentworth's west course of 7267 yards has been the tournament's permanent venue since 1984. It was designed by the famous architect Harry Colt over 100 years ago. Since then, it has gone through several changes and renovations. It is a picturesque course with the primary defenses being wind and thick rough.

Schedule (all times in EST)

The action will begin on Tuesday, September 6, tournament practice day. This will be followed by a star-studded Celebrity event (Celebrity Pro-Am) on Wednesday. It will bring global celebrities together in a fun-filled curtain raiser to the main event. The opening two rounds will be held on Thursday and Friday.

September 8 (Thursday) - 6:40-14:40 Round 1

September 9 (Friday) - 6:40-14:40 Round 2

September 10 (Saturday) - 07:30-13:20 Round 3

September 11 (Sunday) - 07:20-13:15 Round 4

Prize money payout

This year's prize money for the PGA Championship is $8 million, and the tournament will include top players competing in four rounds. Every player on the field is paid to compete in the event. However, the payment depends on their final position.

How to watch the BMW PGA Championship?

Fans can physically watch the tournament at the venue. Tickets go on sale on the official website. Otherwise, the coverage will be available on SKY Sports Gold and NBC Sports. The tournament has garnered more attention this year since a few LIV players are also competing.

