Brandel Chamblee dubs Scottie Scheffler ‘even keeled’ while comparing him to Tiger Woods and Byron Nelson - “He's miles better than everybody else”

Brandel Chamblee compared sensational PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler to legendary golfers Tiger Woods and Byron Nelson. The golf analyst recently appeared on an episode of the Dan Patrick Show, where he spoke about the current World No. 1. Brandel Chamblee dubbed Scheffler "miles better than everybody else."

The American golfer has been playing the best golf of his career these days. In 2024, he has already won six tournaments, including the Masters, The Players Championship, and four PGA Tour signature events.

Speaking of Scottie Scheffler, Chamblee said:

"He's just miles better than everybody else. We can look at his demeanor and try to infer that it helps him play better golf. And a lot of people do that and I'm asked to do that all the time. But for me, we often infer mental and emotional maturity aspects of people's demeanor that we can't divine out. We can guess. But the data shows he's just so much better than everybody else tee to green. He's miles better than everybody else in the game of golf right now." [06:05]

Brandel Chamblee further compared Scheffler to Tiger Woods and Byron Nelson, saying:

"Tiger Woods was as animated up and down and all over the map as Scottie is even-keeled. Scottie reminds me his faith is very important to him, he's a very religious man. So he reminds me a lot of - now this is going back, if you're not a golf geek you may not remember this name but - Byron Nelson. Byron Nelson was a man of deep faith also from Dallas or around the Dallas area. And he retired young but he was very even-keeled like Scottie Scheffler."

Having turned pro in 2018, Scottie Scheffler has already cemented his name in the golf industry. He has won 15 professional tournaments, including 12 on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler was awarded the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for the 2019-20 season and then earned the PGA Tour Player of the Year title for two consecutive seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23).

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance in the 2024 season

Scheffler started the 2024 season on the PGA Tour at The Sentry, where he tied for fifth place. However, after a good start to the season, he struggled at The American Express event and finished outside the top 10, tying for 17th place. In the next three tournaments, he managed to secure a position within the top 10.

Scottie Scheffler won his first tournament of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, followed by another victory at The Players Championship. He was impressive at the Texas Children's Houston Open but narrowly missed the title, settling for a tie for second place.

Nonetheless, he went on to win the 2024 Masters, the second Major title of his career. He had previously won the Masters in 2022. Scheffler won another PGA Tour event at the 2024 RBC Heritage and then finished in a tie for eighth place at the PGA Championship.

After a T2 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he clinched the trophy at the Memorial Tournament. He last played at the Travelers Championship and again emerged victorious at the Signature event by defeating Tom Kim in a playoff.

