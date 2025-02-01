Brandel Chamblee makes his feelings clear on "more player-caddie conversations" on the PGA Tour

Brandel Chamblee has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding slow play and the role of player-caddie conversations on the PGA Tour. In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the golf analyst responded to another tweet from a golf enthusiast who claimed his views were not in the best interest of the sport.

The fan stated that there is no need to eliminate conversations between a player and their caddie in order to improve the pace of play on the PGA Tour, as these conversations are crucial for a player's success. Chamblee responded:

"I’m not saying we need to eliminate them, or even that they are bad, on the contrary, I quite enjoy most of them, but one can’t complain about slow play and at the same time be for more player-caddie conversations."

Here's a look at the original X post that prompted Chamblee's criticism (via X @insulinshots):

"This is lazy from you, Brandel. We don’t have to eliminate these conversations to speed up play, we just need to have them sooner! No reason to wait til it’s your turn to play to start the strategy sesh," read the caption.

Chamblee's comments came shortly after talks emerged of the PGA Tour launching a trial that allows players to use Distance Measuring Devices or rangefinders during play to speed up the time taken to complete a round. While conversations between a player and their caddie provide aid in shot strategy planning, these discussions can sometimes contribute to delays, particularly when players take extended time to assess the shot.

According to the United States Golf Association (USGA) Rule 5.6 b, a player is permitted to make a stroke in less than 40 seconds. The timing of a player's stroke is considered to begin once they and their respective caddy have had a reasonable opportunity to reach the ball. If time is spent walking to assess the yardage and shot opportunities, it is considered to be a part of the time.

How long should a round of golf take on the PGA Tour? Pace of play rules explored

Scottie Scheffler celebrates winning the TOUR Championship golf tournament - Source: Imagn

The pace of play is a crucial element in the sport of golf. Not only does it affect players, it also affects spectators and fans. While long waits between shots disrupt a golfer's rhythm and make the round less engaging for fans, the PGA Tour has been battling this issue for a long time.

According to the PGA of America, a round of golf for a foursome should take 4 hours and 21 minutes to complete. The group is expected to complete each hole in 14 and a half minutes or less.

For a threesome group, the PGA of America has set a time of 4 hours and 3 minutes for the competition of 18 holes. The group should take 13 and a half minutes to complete each hole.

In addition to the set pace, players on the PGA Tour are expected to play without undue delay. They must not cause any unnecessary delay between the completion of a hole and teeing off from the next hole.

With the 40-second rule in place, a first offense results in a verbal warning. A second offense will see a one-stroke penalty and the third violation will see a two-stroke penalty. A fourth offense will result in disqualification from the tournament.

