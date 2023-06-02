“Brandel Chamblee is nasty, a bully, and worse” - Phil Mickelson retweets video about the golf analyst

The Twitter war between Phil Mickelson and Brandel Chamblee seems to be far from over. Chamblee, who had been a spokesperson for the PGA Tour, has constantly attacked LIV Golf and Mickelson.

Just recently, Mickelson added one more tweet to the banter. He retweeted a video post from The Golf Podcast. The video featured Lisa Cornwell and Tucker Booth who spoke about their new book Troublemaker.

"'Brandel Chamblee is nasty, a bully, and worse.' Unfortunately, I can't take credit for this quote. His obsession with LIV (and me) borders on the psychotic, at least I never had to work with him. Wow," Phil Mickelson's tweet read.

"That guy is untouchable"- Lisa Cornwell shares her views on Brandel Chamblee

In the newly launched book, Troublemaker, Lisa Cornwell mentioned various personalities who had been making things difficult for her.

In The Golf Podcast episode, Cornwell spoke about not writing about Brandel Chamblee to get him fired.

"You know I have said this time and time again, I didn't write this book to get Brandel Chamblee fired [on Golf Channel]. I mean, it is pretty obvious that guy is untouchable. I am not out on a mission to get anybody fired," she said.

Lisa Cornwell added that she had been on a mission to tell her side of the story and the incident that happened.

"I am just on a mission to to tell my story and to tell the incident that happened. Because the only way to stop these things from happening and that it happened time and time and time and time... again. Whether if you hear from me on camera or you hear from off the camera, they will tell you the story," she added.

The book's co-author and major researcher, Tucker Booth, added that when he researched Brandel Chamblee, nobody was willing to talk about him or add their name publicly in association with him.

Booth claimed that people said Chamblee was a "nasty, bully and worse".

"Brandel Chamblee got no vouches from anybody that I talked to. There are people that worked closely with him, still, on the set they didn't want to put their name publicly on this book. But I can tell you nobody's vouching for this guys character. Everybody said he was nasty, bully and worse," he said.

After seeing this short video uploaded by The Golf Podcast, Phil Mickelson took direct fire at Brandel Chamblee. The Twitter war between two golf personalities had been going on for some time now. This was the latest addition to it.

Brandel Chamblee @chambleebrandel The farrago of whataboutisms that inevitably accompanies any discussion on sportswashing, attempts, in answering a condemnation with an accusation, to impugn the credibility of the accuser and to distract from having to deal with the complexities of the question. Much like… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The farrago of whataboutisms that inevitably accompanies any discussion on sportswashing, attempts, in answering a condemnation with an accusation, to impugn the credibility of the accuser and to distract from having to deal with the complexities of the question. Much like… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Twitter war started with Brandel Chamblee writing a long tweet, which mentioned a lot about the claims made by Claude Harmon III about him. He also questioned the existence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

Then, it was followed by Phil Mickelson hitting back at him in a quote-retweet to a Golfweek Twitter post. He added that Chamblee had been targeting him for some time now and he is no more bothered by him.

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson

He can rip apart me and countless others but as soon as someone shows his ignorance he can’t handle it. He’s softer now than he was as a player. @golfweek Poor BrandelHe can rip apart me and countless others but as soon as someone shows his ignorance he can’t handle it. He’s softer now than he was as a player. @golfweek Poor BrandelHe can rip apart me and countless others but as soon as someone shows his ignorance he can’t handle it. He’s softer now than he was as a player.

This was followed by Brandel Chamblee inviting Phil Mickelson on Live from set at the US Open. He urged Mickelson to share his views on the latter's earlier remarks on the Saudi-backed league.

Finally, Phil Mickelson shared a screenshot that indicated Chamblee has blocked him on Twitter.

