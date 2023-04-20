Brandon Dunes announce their 7th golf course: Details, location, and more explored

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, known for its breathtaking views and world-class golf courses, has announced the construction of its seventh golf course. The resort's owner, Mike Keiser, has promised that the new course will be "whatever you want it to be," and will be designed by a team of renowned architects.

In this article, we'll explore the details of this exciting announcement, including the location and potential design of the new course.

Everything about Bandon Dunes Golf Course Resort

The Brandon Dunes Golf Resort has had a significant impact on the local economy, providing jobs and generating millions of dollars in revenue for the region.

The resort's commitment to continuous improvement and expansion has only increased its appeal to golfers and tourists alike. Additionally, there are already plans for a new putting course and a short course in the works.

It doesn't matter whether you're an avid golfer looking for a challenging new course or simply seeking a luxurious getaway on the breathtaking Oregon coast. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort is expected to offer an experience like no other.

Location: On the Oregon Coast

While the exact location of the new course has not been announced, it's safe to assume that it will be located on the resort's expansive property along the Oregon coast. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort is already home to six spectacular golf courses, each offering a unique golfing experience.

From the rugged cliffs and stunning ocean views of Pacific Dunes to the classic link-style play of Old Macdonald, Bandon Dunes has something for every golfer.

Design: The possibilities are endless

One of the most exciting aspects of the announcement is the promise that the new course will be "whatever you want it to be." This could mean anything from a traditional link-style course to a modern design with unique features.

Keiser has enlisted a team of architects that have previously worked on other Bandon Dunes courses. This includes David McLay Kidd, Bill Coore, and Ben Crenshaw.

With their combined experience and creativity, the expectation is that it will be an exceptional course that will challenge and delight golfers of all skill levels.

Brandon Dunes Golf Resort

Expansion: Continuously evolving

The addition of a seventh course is just the latest example of Bandon Dunes' commitment to continuous improvement and evolution. The resort opened its first course, Bandon Dunes, in 1999, and has since added five more courses, as well as numerous lodging options and other amenities.

Keiser's dedication to creating a world-class golf course destination has earned Bandon Dunes a reputation as one of the best golf course and resorts in the world.

Impact: Boosting Tourism in the Region

The announcement of the new course is sure to have a positive impact on tourism in the region. Bandon Dunes is already a popular destination for golfers from around the world, and the addition of a new course will only increase its appeal.

The resort employs hundreds of people and generates millions of dollars in revenue for the local economy. The construction of the new course will also create jobs and provide a boost to the local construction industry.

Future: Exciting Possibilities

The announcement of the new course is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting future for Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. Keiser has hinted at the possibility of adding more courses in the future. There are already plans for a new putting course and short course that are set to open in the coming years as well.

With its breathtaking views, exceptional golfing experience, and commitment to excellence, Bandon Dunes is poised to continue to be a leader in the golf course and resort industry for years to come.

Brandon Dunes Golf Resort

Overall, the announcement of Bandon Dunes' seventh golf course is an exciting development for golfers and tourists in the region. Their promise of a course that can be "whatever you want it to be" and a team of renowned architects at the helm will certainly excite plenty of people.

Golfers will expect another exceptional course that will be challenging and delightful. As Bandon Dunes continues to evolve and expand, we can only imagine what exciting developments are in store for the future of this world-class golf course and resort.

