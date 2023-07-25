Brian Harman OWGR: How many ranking spots did The Open 2023 winner jump?

Brian Harman's victory at the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club catapulted him from 26th to 10th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). The surprising victory in the major event by the 36-year-old American golfer won him a big jump in the rankings, a well-deserved reward for his great performance on the course.

The event was crucial for Harman in terms of boosting his ranking. Although he did not get the ranking he desired to reach, his performance was impressive and left his followers speechless. He proudly clutched the Claret Jug on Sunday, being a major championship champion, and witnessed a big gain in his rankings, rising from 26th to an amazing 10th. He won with a score of 271 (-13) and prize money of $3 million.

Brian Harman's journey to glory

Brian Harman's path to this historic accomplishment began during his time at the University of Georgia. His coach, Chris Haack, mentioned Harman's tough battle versus Rickie Fowler during the 2009 NCAA tournament, in which his competitive nature shone through. The intensity of the match and Harman's commitment left an indelible mark on his colleagues, with PGA Tour golfer Harris English characterizing it as one of the finest matches he has ever seen.

Brian Harman after putting the 8th green at The 151st Open (Image via Getty)

While Harman's victory in the 2023 Open Championship surprised many, the ones who have known him throughout his junior golf and college days expected it. Despite an excellent tradition and a string of top-10 finishes, Harman had long anticipated a big victory, and this triumph was a credit to his tenacity and maturity on the course.

Harman's journey from a golf course in Savannah, Georgia, to hoisting the coveted Claret Jug as the third left-handed golfer to win The Open was incredible. His love of the game, as well as early experiences with famous coaches, such as Jack Lumpkin, Davis Love III, and Zach Johnson, shaped his golfing career.

Harman has shown glimpses of brilliance throughout his professional career, but consistency in the winner's circle has evaded him. His recent training with teacher Justin Parsons has helped him fine-tune his game and become a better iron player, as seen by his outstanding performance at Royal Liverpool. Harman showcased a comprehensive game that proved unstoppable, leading in driving accuracy and demonstrating his outstanding putting talents.

For Harman, his perseverance and unflinching self-belief have driven him to this extraordinary triumph. His 2023 Open Championship victory represents a watershed event in his career, demonstrating his ability to rise to the situation and establish himself as one of the greatest golfers in the world.