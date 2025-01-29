Brooke Henderson drops glasses after recent eye surgery - REPORT

As Brooke Henderson prepares for the LPGA Tour's 2025 season, a recent report suggests that the Canadian golfer has undergone an eye surgery. Known for her signature black framed eyeglasses, she might play her first tournament of the year without them.
Amy Rogers, who is a golf analyst for the Golf Channel and specializes in the LPGA Tour, took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to issue a report on the matter. She stated that Henderson revealed to her in an interview that she underwent a Surfer's eye surgery in September 2024.
Surfer's eye surgery, also known as pterygium surgery, is a medical procedure that involves operating the eye to remove a non-cancerous growth in the area. This growth is most frequently observed in individuals like golfers and surfers, who spend a lot of time in the sun without eye protection.
Henderson underwent the procedure for a bump on her right eye. Speaking with Rogers, the LPGA Tour sensation revealed that it will be a game changer for her, especially in terms of putting.
Here's a look at Amy Roger's report (via X @TheAmyRogers):
"Brooke Henderson won't be wearing glasses on the course in 2025. Henderson says she had what's known as Surfer's eye surgery in September to remove a bump from her right eye. Henderson tells me the biggest adjustment to her game is when looking down the line and with her putting."
Fans are excited to see the Canadian golfer on course for the first time without the glasses that have become a signature part of her look. Henderson will be teeing it up at this week's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from January 30 to February 2 at the Lake Nona Golf Course in Florida.
How did Brooke Henderson do on the LPGA Tour in 2024?
Brooke Henderson made 24 starts on the LPGA Tour in 2024 and made a whopping 22 cuts. The 27-year-old recorded 9 top ten finishes. She missed the cut at the US Women's Open and the AIG Women's Open.
Here's a look at the 13-time LPGA Tour winner's performance on the circuit last year (via LPGA Tour):
- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - 3rd place
- LPGA Drive On Championship - T16
- Honda LPGA Thailand - T9
- HSBC Women's World Championship - T3
- FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship - T27
- Ford Championship - T26
- T-Mobile Match Play - T9
- Chevron Championship - T3
- Cognizant Founders Cup - T35
- Mizuho Americas Cup - T56
- US Women's Open - CUT
- ShopRite LPGA Classic - T27
- Meijer LPGA Classic - T34
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T22
- Dow Championship - T8
- Amundi Evian Championship - T26
- CPKC Women's Open - T8
- ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open - T61
- AIG Women's Open - CUT
- BMW Ladies Championship - T46
- Maybank Championship - T10
- TOTO Japan Classic - T61
- LOTTE Championship - T18
- CME Group Tour Championship - T8
- Grant Thornton Invitational - 4th place