Brooks Koepka celebrates LIV Golf Singapore win with his family

At LIV Golf Singapore, Brooks Koepka set a wonderful example for young golfers and fans watching at home. After the conclusion of the three-round event, Koepka reminded the world that regardless of how intense life gets, celebrating joy with your family is one of the most important aspects of life.

Koepka hit 3-under 68 to stand first on LIV Golf Singapore's individual leaderboard. Immediately after putting in his final shot to win the competition, the 38-year-old celebrated the victory with his wife and kid, Crew. This celebration from Koepka received heartwarming reactions on social media.

Koepka beat Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman by two strokes to win this event. Overall, with a victory at LIV Golf Singapore, Brooks Koepka managed to win his fourth LIV event. Before this, he won twice in Jeddah and once in Orlando. The victories in Jeddah came in 2022 & 2023 whereas he won in Orlando in 2023.

Brooks Koepka will now prepare to defend his PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course, scheduled from May 16 - May 19th, 2024. Given the number of big names set to play at the PGA Championship, it will be interesting to see if Koepka can win.

Brooks Koepka commented after his win at LIV Golf Singapore

Winning LIV Golf Singapore couldn't have happened at a better time for Brooks Koepka. As mentioned above, Koepka is set to defend his PGA Championship later in May. Hence, coming back in form at LIV Golf Singapore is the best thing that could have happened to him.

After his victory in Singapore, Brooks Koepka said something along similar lines. In his interview, the 34-year-old golfer mentioned that all his hard work is starting to come around. He also added that seeing his work pay off in Singapore was huge. He said:

"It's all starting to come around. I've put in a lot of work. I feel like on the golf course, off the golf course. It's been a good two weeks, to say the least. I took a week off and then grinded pretty hard with Claude over the last few days. I thought that was very important. To see it pay off here is huge."

While Koepka indeed deserves to celebrate his victory, he must not celebrate too long. After all, the 34-year-old has the huge task of defending his PGA Championship later this month against some big names.