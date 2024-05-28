Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims makes a surprising claim about some of the golf wives and girlfriends 

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims approached the LIV Golf star for the first time through social media. Having faced a lot of criticism in the past for approaching her husband for the first time via Instagram, Sims recently came out to state that she is not the only one to do so.

The model revealed that a few of the top golfers' wives and girlfriends had approached their partners for the first time using the same platform. Speaking on the podcast The Scoop with Claire Rogers, Sims said:

"You know what, I’ve talked to a couple of other girls - I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus - but some of the women who are married to top five, top 10 players in the world also slid into their husbands’ DMs. I’m just the only one who talks about it publicly." [5:07]

The LIV Golf player's wife is unfazed by the criticism and is happily married. Jena Sims said that Brooks Koepka has "no game" and that their relationship would not be where it is if it were not for her message:

"I’ve had a lot of crap for telling the world that I slid into his DMs because it’s like I went after him. People like to just skip to judgements about that but Brooks [Koepka], he’s special. He’s got no game, like, he would never come up to me in a bar! I slid into his DMs in 2015." [3:20]

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' Journey

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims first began talking in 2015 after Sims sent the LIV Golf star a message via Instagram. The two first met at the 2015 Masters at Augusta National.

During Sims and Koepka's first meet, Koepka was mid-round when he spotted Sims in the crowd and stopped to hug her. Not only was that the couple's first meet, but that day Sims "met his entire family."

Although Jena Sims' move via Instagram was criticized by some, the couple began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in 2022.

According to Sims, on the podcast The Scoop with Claire Rogers, Brooks Koepka also stands amazed to this day that an Instagram DM led to their marriage. Sims said:

"He’ll [Brooks Koepka] look me in my eye and be like, 'I cannot believe we’re married now and you literally slid into my DMs.'" [4:56]

The couple welcomed their first child together on 27 July, 2023. They announced their newborn son's name through a shared post on Instagram with the caption,

"I love my Crew."

Their baby boy, Crew Sims Koepka, entered the world six weeks earlier than expected via a cesarean section due to the baby's breech position during Sims' pregnancy. After a six-week long stay at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, their child was discharged and is healthy.