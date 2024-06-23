Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shows “cousin love” as son Crew enjoys fun time behind the scenes at LIV Golf’s Nashville event

The 2024 LIV Golf Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee, is underway. With 54 holes left to play, Brooks Koepka's Smash GC ranks seventh on the team leaderboard while the captain sits tied for 38th place.

With Koepka trying his best to earn his fifth LIV Golf title, his wife Jena Sims, and their son Crew accompany him to Nashville. Jena took Crew to Brittany Connor McDaniel's home to spend time with his cousin Riley Kate.

Connor McDaniel posted a picture of the two kids playing on her Instagram story. In the video, Crew can be seen wearing the same headgear he has been spotted wearing this whole week. Crew and Riley seem to be enjoying playing with a water bottle while sitting on a carpet on the floor.

Jena Sims reposted the image on her Instagram story with the following caption:

"Cousin love!"

Riley Kate and Crew Sims Koepka (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)

All you need to know about Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka approached Jena Sims for the first time via a direct message on Instagram in 2015. After talking online for a bit, they met in person for the first time at the 2015 Masters at Augusta National.

Koepka was in the middle of the round at the Masters when he spotted Jena among the spectators. He ran over to greet her with a hug and went on the meet the rest of her family after he finished the round.

Shortly after, they began dating and got engaged in 2021. After tying the knot in 2022, they welcomed their firstborn, Crew Sims Koepka, into the world on July 27 2023.

Jena Sims Koepka had to undergo a cesarean section procedure to safely deliver the baby. The baby's risky breech position during the pregnancy warranted the surgery. Crew entered the world six months early and had to spend around six weeks in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) due to being born prematurely. Both Jena and Crew were discharged from the hospital after being declared healthy.

Jena Sims and Crew accompany Brooks Koepka to almost every event to show him support and love.

Koepka emerged victorious at the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational in Singapore earlier in May. As he earned the fourth LIV Golf title of his career, he celebrated the milestone with his wife and son. In an interview with the Saudi-based league, Brooks Koepka said after his win:

"It's something I've always dreamed of, is having Jena and Crew there when I win. It’s super special and something I'll never forget."