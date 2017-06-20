Brooks Koepka: What’s in the bag?

Brooks Koepka captured his 1st major title at the U.S. Open.

by Golfication News 20 Jun 2017, 18:51 IST

Brooks Koepka with the U.S. Open title

Brooks Koepka carded a 67 on Sunday for a sixteen-under-par total, giving him the 2017 U.S. Open title and his first major championship victory.

Koepka, who does not currently have an equipment deal, carried a mixture of clubs last week, including TaylorMade woods, Mizuno irons, Titleist Vokey wedges et al. Here's a full list of the gear he used:

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 model (9.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana 70 TX shaft.

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 2017 model (15°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana 80 TX shaft.

Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3) with Fujikura Pro Tour Spec shaft, Mizuno JPX-900 Tour (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (52°, 56°), Titleist Vokey Design SM4 (60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x