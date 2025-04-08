Bryson DeChambeau dons LIV Golf's Crusher GC merch at the Augusta National ahead of the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is set to tee it up at the Masters Tournament at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia this week. The LIV Golf star recently shared an image of himself on the Monday practice round on his X (formerly known as Twitter).

The 2016 Masters Low Amateur winner posted a picture of himself on Augusta National's iconic Magnolia Lane. DeChambeau was spotted wearing his Crushers GC and Reebok crewneck sweater along with the LIV Golf team's hat.

Despite facing terrible rainy conditions during the practice round on April 7, Bryson DeChambeau had his spirits up and expressed his excitement for the Major championship in his post. Here's a look at his caption (via X @brysondech):

"It's the best week of the year... #TheMasters."

Here's a look at the Crushers GC captain's practice round outfit (via X @brysondech):

DeChambeau will be making his ninth appearance at the Masters Tournament this week. The Crushers GC captain will be accompanied by 17 other fellow LIV Golf stars, including Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

Bryson DeChambeau's record at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau made his debut at the prestigious Masters Tournament in 2016 as an amateur golfer. Having finished tied for 21st place, he was awarded the Low Amateur honors at the famed Butler Cabin on Sunday evening.

The American golfer recorded his best-ever finish at the tournament in 2024, where he tied for 6th place. DeChambeau has played a total of 28 rounds at Augusta National. With a high round of 80 and a low round of 65, he bears a scoring average of 72.75 for the event.

Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's record at the Masters Tournament:

2016 - T21 (Low Amateur)

2017 - Did Not Play

2018 - T38

2019 - T29

2020 - T34

2021 - T46

2022 - CUT

2023 - CUT

2024 - T6

Masters Tournament Stats:

Top 10 Finishes - 1

Top 25 Finishes - 2

Cuts Made - 6

Events - 8

Earnings - $935,003

Rounds Played - 28

High Round - 80

Low Round - 65

Scoring Average - 72.75

Rounds Under Par - 7

First Appearance - 2016

Last Appearance - 2024

Fans and golf enthusiasts alike are excited to see the 31-year-old tee off the 2025 Masters Tournament this week. The 31-year-old has his eyes set on winning his this Major championship title after winning the US Open in 2020 and 2024.

Bryson DeChambeau's last Major championship appearance was at the 2024 Open Championship. The Southern Methodist University alum carded in round of 76 and 75 to total 9 over par over 36 holes of competition. Having posted the same scores as Ludvig Aberg and Tommy Fleetwood, they missed the cut by three strokes.

