Bryson DeChambeau is hopeful of being considered by Zach Johnson for the US Ryder Cup team

Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is hopeful of being called up to the U.S. national team to play in the Ryder Cup next September.

From the Los Angeles Country Club, Bryson DeChambeau gave an interview after finishing his third round of the 2023 US Open. He stated that the agreement between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia favors him in this regard.

This is how Golf Channel reflected Bryson DeChambeau's words:

“I think [the door] is open a lot more. I hope that [Zach Johnson, US team designated captain] picks the best players from the country. That’s the most important thing is playing for the country.”

He added:

“I think Brooks is already qualified, and I think he’s already on the team. If my game continues to improve, and I play well in another major and play well in some LIV events, I hope [Johnson] considers some of those guys. It’d be nice to consider me.”

Bryson DeChambeau referred to Brooks Koepka's second-place ranking for the Ryder Cup after winning the 2023 PGA Tour (in theory, the top six qualify directly).

DeChambeau is 47th in that ranking. However, he aspires to be called in one of the free selections that, according to the rules, can be made by the captain.

Is Bryson DeChambeau eligible to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup?

According to the rules, Bryson DeChambeau can be part of the U.S. national team for the Ryder Cup. This is even if he is playing on the LIV Golf circuit and has only played the 2023 major tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Why? Well, because the U.S. National Team is integrated according to membership in the PGA of America and not the PGA Tour. Technically, a PGA of America member player (such as Bryson DeChambeau) is eligible to represent the country.

The situation is different for European players, who must be members of the DP World Tour to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup. That is why European Tour officials have already stated that LIV Golf players could not make the team, "for logistical reasons."

Basically, the LIV Golf players will have to re-obtain their membership in the DP World Tour. Managers believe that, from now until September, there will not be time to go through the whole process required for reinstatement.

But back to DeChambeau's chances, while he may technically be called up, the fact remains that the LIV-PGA Tour conflict is still a major issue. It's no secret the influence the PGA Tour has on American golf, even if it doesn't officially direct the makeup of the national team.

That is why DeChambeau sees in the LIV-PGA Tour agreement "a lot more open door" for his eventual call-up. His only possibility would be a direct invitation from the captain, not officially subject to any ranking. We will be seeing how Zach Johnson handles the matter.

DeChambeau has twice been part of the U.S. National Team in the Ryder Cup. He was there in 2018 when America lost to Europe in France. He also took part in 2021 (corresponding to 2020), when the Americans defeated the Europeans at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

