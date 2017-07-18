Bryson DeChambeau: Whats in the bag?

Cobra staffer used One Length irons in John Deere Classic win

by Golfication News 18 Jul 2017, 16:11 IST

Bryson DeChambeau

Some have called him a mad scientist and plenty have scoffed at his unorthodox methods - but perhaps, in the end, Bryson DeChambeau is just a pure genius.

He rocks a set of single-length irons and wedges. His swing stays on a single plane. He talks in complex physics terms as he dissects every little piece of data he can. He hit 14 of 14 fairways in the opening round at TPC Deere Run. And on Sunday, he hit 17 of 18 greens. With less moving parts in the swing comes more consistency.

Here's a full list of the Titleist gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (Project X HZRDUS T1100 75X shaft), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Cobra King LTD 3/4 (Project X HZRDUS Black 85X shaft), 14.5 degrees

Driving Iron: Cobra King Utility (Project X Black Hybrid 105X shaft), 18 degrees

Irons: Cobra King Forged One Length (4-PW; Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts)

Wedges: Cobra King V Grind (50, 56 and 60 degrees; Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X shafts)

Putter: SIK C-Series

Ball: Bridgestone B330S