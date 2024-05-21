"Bryson is the needle" - Golf world reacts to 4.9 million viewership at 2024 PGA Championship, 10% more than last year

The 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course sparked the interest of several golf fans all over the world. The Major saw a 10% increase in viewership since last year's edition at Oak Hill Country Club.

A total of 4.958 million viewers from around the world tuned in to watch Xander Schauffele lift the prestegious Wannamaker Trophy as he secured the first Major title in his 9 years as a professional on the PGA Tour. The 2023 edition of the event saw 4.517 million viewers as Brooks Koepka won his fifth Major.

Bryson DeChambeau was the top performing LIV Golf player at the 2024 PGA Championship. Amidst the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's main financer, Saudi Arabia's Public Infestment Fund, X user @ConwaysCorner took to the platform to say:

"Bryson [DeChambeau] is the needle"

The second round of the 2024 PGA Championship saw an average of 1.61 million viewers, marking an 18% increase from last year owing to the arrest of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler prior to the start of the round.

X user @panderson1988 commented on the increase in viewership owing to the arrest "drama" amidst the negotiations.

"More like drama is the needle."

An X user took to the platform to indicate that the increase in the PGA Championship viewership is credited to Schauffle's victory and his incredible show at Valhalla Golf Club. The fan said:

"Is Xander the needle?"

Here are a few more reactions:

"The Bryson Effect #TheNeedle," said one fan.

"(Brooks) Koepka was also a blowout where he burried the PGA Tour losers, so not as much drama. more people were probably watching for Bryson (DeChambeau) anyway," another fan said.

"Considering last year was a record low, I really thought this year would be up higher than 10% given the leaderboard," one fan noted.

Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the 2024 PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau lost to 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele by one stroke. The LIV Golf star shot rounds of 68, 65, 67, and 64 to card in a total score of 20 under for the Major for his best PGA Championship finish in seven appearances at the Major.

DeChambeau reflected on his performance and told the press at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club:

"On my side of the coin, disappointing, but whatever. I played well. I didn't strike it my best all week, felt like I had my B game. Pretty much my putting was A+, my wedging was A+, short game was A+, driving was like B. Shot T in par in a major championship."

Bryson DeChambeau's next start is scheduled to be at the 2024 U.S. Open in June.