Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, October 9, at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Minhang District, China. The event will feature some notables such as Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul and reigning champion Ruoning Yin over the four rounds this week

As per odds, Jeeno Thitikul is the favorite to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 at +500. Thitikul has won two titles this season and has been quite consistent, which also helped her regain the No. 1 position in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings

Minjee Lee is +800 to lift her second LPGA Tour title this year at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. She has had some great results this season, including a win at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 odds explored

Jeeno Thitikul is the favorite to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the odds for the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025:

Jeeno Thitikul: +500

Minjee Lee: +800

Miyuu Yamashita: +1100

Nasa Hataoka: +1200

Sei Young Kim: +1400

Hye Jin Choi: +1600

Rio Takeda: +1800

Ariya Jutanugarn: +2200

A Lim Kim: +2800

Ruoning Yin: +2800

Angel Yin: +2800

Somi Lee: +2800

Jennifer Kupcho: +3300

Jin Hee Im: +3500

Esther Henseleit: +5000

Minami Katsu: +5000

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +5000

Carlota Ciganda: +5500

Patty Tavatanakit: +6600

Gaby Lopez: +6600

Miranda Wang: +6600

Nataliya Guseva: +6600

Stephanie Kyriacou: +7000

Allisen Corpuz: +8000

Brooke Matthews: +8000

Gabriela Ruffels: +9000

Pajaree Anannarukarn: +9000

Ina Yoon: +9000

Ruixin Liu: +10000

Manon De Roey: +10000

Robyn Choi: +10000

Auston Kim: +10000

Sarah Schmelzel: +11000

Jenny Bae: +11000

Lilia Vu: +11000

Gurleen Kaur: +12000

Lindy Duncan: +12500

Leona Maguire: +12500

Julia Lopez Ramirez: +12500

Na Rin An: +12500

Jenny Shin: +14000

Yu Liu: +14000

Emily Pedersen: +15000

Lucy Li: +15000

Aditi Ashok: +15000

Yan Liu: +17500

Mary Liu: +17500

Cassie Porter: +20000

Ashleigh Buhai: +20000

Kristen Gillman: +20000

Yuri Yoshida: +20000

Wei Ling Hsu: +20000

Benedetta Moresco: +20000

Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +25000

Arpichaya Yubol: +25000

Xiaowen Yin: +27500

Celine Borge: +27500

Albane Valenzuela: +27500

Weiwei Zhang: +27500

Gemme Dryburgh: +30000

Shiyuan Zhou: +30000

Karis Davidson: +30000

Paula Reto: +35000

Ying Xu: +35000

Yuai Ji: +35000

Shuying Li: +40000

Saki Baba: +40000

Danielle Kang: +40000

Yahui Zhang: +40000

Muni He: +40000

Yijia Ren: +40000

Yujie Liu: +50000

Hira Naveed: +50000

Menghan Li: +50000

Zixuan Wang: +50000

Haeji Kang: +100000

Il Hee Lee: +100000

Runzhi Pang: +100000

Zining An: +100000

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong: +150000

