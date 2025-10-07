Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, October 9, at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Minhang District, China. The event will feature some notables such as Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul and reigning champion Ruoning Yin over the four rounds this week
As per odds, Jeeno Thitikul is the favorite to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 at +500. Thitikul has won two titles this season and has been quite consistent, which also helped her regain the No. 1 position in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings
Minjee Lee is +800 to lift her second LPGA Tour title this year at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. She has had some great results this season, including a win at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025:
- Jeeno Thitikul: +500
- Minjee Lee: +800
- Miyuu Yamashita: +1100
- Nasa Hataoka: +1200
- Sei Young Kim: +1400
- Hye Jin Choi: +1600
- Rio Takeda: +1800
- Ariya Jutanugarn: +2200
- A Lim Kim: +2800
- Ruoning Yin: +2800
- Angel Yin: +2800
- Somi Lee: +2800
- Jennifer Kupcho: +3300
- Jin Hee Im: +3500
- Esther Henseleit: +5000
- Minami Katsu: +5000
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +5000
- Carlota Ciganda: +5500
- Patty Tavatanakit: +6600
- Gaby Lopez: +6600
- Miranda Wang: +6600
- Nataliya Guseva: +6600
- Stephanie Kyriacou: +7000
- Allisen Corpuz: +8000
- Brooke Matthews: +8000
- Gabriela Ruffels: +9000
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: +9000
- Ina Yoon: +9000
- Ruixin Liu: +10000
- Manon De Roey: +10000
- Robyn Choi: +10000
- Auston Kim: +10000
- Sarah Schmelzel: +11000
- Jenny Bae: +11000
- Lilia Vu: +11000
- Gurleen Kaur: +12000
- Lindy Duncan: +12500
- Leona Maguire: +12500
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: +12500
- Na Rin An: +12500
- Jenny Shin: +14000
- Yu Liu: +14000
- Emily Pedersen: +15000
- Lucy Li: +15000
- Aditi Ashok: +15000
- Yan Liu: +17500
- Mary Liu: +17500
- Cassie Porter: +20000
- Ashleigh Buhai: +20000
- Kristen Gillman: +20000
- Yuri Yoshida: +20000
- Wei Ling Hsu: +20000
- Benedetta Moresco: +20000
- Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +25000
- Arpichaya Yubol: +25000
- Xiaowen Yin: +27500
- Celine Borge: +27500
- Albane Valenzuela: +27500
- Weiwei Zhang: +27500
- Gemme Dryburgh: +30000
- Shiyuan Zhou: +30000
- Karis Davidson: +30000
- Paula Reto: +35000
- Ying Xu: +35000
- Yuai Ji: +35000
- Shuying Li: +40000
- Saki Baba: +40000
- Danielle Kang: +40000
- Yahui Zhang: +40000
- Muni He: +40000
- Yijia Ren: +40000
- Yujie Liu: +50000
- Hira Naveed: +50000
- Menghan Li: +50000
- Zixuan Wang: +50000
- Haeji Kang: +100000
- Il Hee Lee: +100000
- Runzhi Pang: +100000
- Zining An: +100000
- Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong: +150000