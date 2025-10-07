Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 07, 2025 05:19 GMT
Buick LPGA Shanghai 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Ruoning Yin is the defending champion at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (Image Source: Getty)

The Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, October 9, at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Minhang District, China. The event will feature some notables such as Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul and reigning champion Ruoning Yin over the four rounds this week

As per odds, Jeeno Thitikul is the favorite to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 at +500. Thitikul has won two titles this season and has been quite consistent, which also helped her regain the No. 1 position in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings

Minjee Lee is +800 to lift her second LPGA Tour title this year at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. She has had some great results this season, including a win at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 odds explored

Jeeno Thitikul is the favorite to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)
Here's a look at the odds for the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025:

  • Jeeno Thitikul: +500
  • Minjee Lee: +800
  • Miyuu Yamashita: +1100
  • Nasa Hataoka: +1200
  • Sei Young Kim: +1400
  • Hye Jin Choi: +1600
  • Rio Takeda: +1800
  • Ariya Jutanugarn: +2200
  • A Lim Kim: +2800
  • Ruoning Yin: +2800
  • Angel Yin: +2800
  • Somi Lee: +2800
  • Jennifer Kupcho: +3300
  • Jin Hee Im: +3500
  • Esther Henseleit: +5000
  • Minami Katsu: +5000
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +5000
  • Carlota Ciganda: +5500
  • Patty Tavatanakit: +6600
  • Gaby Lopez: +6600
  • Miranda Wang: +6600
  • Nataliya Guseva: +6600
  • Stephanie Kyriacou: +7000
  • Allisen Corpuz: +8000
  • Brooke Matthews: +8000
  • Gabriela Ruffels: +9000
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn: +9000
  • Ina Yoon: +9000
  • Ruixin Liu: +10000
  • Manon De Roey: +10000
  • Robyn Choi: +10000
  • Auston Kim: +10000
  • Sarah Schmelzel: +11000
  • Jenny Bae: +11000
  • Lilia Vu: +11000
  • Gurleen Kaur: +12000
  • Lindy Duncan: +12500
  • Leona Maguire: +12500
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez: +12500
  • Na Rin An: +12500
  • Jenny Shin: +14000
  • Yu Liu: +14000
  • Emily Pedersen: +15000
  • Lucy Li: +15000
  • Aditi Ashok: +15000
  • Yan Liu: +17500
  • Mary Liu: +17500
  • Cassie Porter: +20000
  • Ashleigh Buhai: +20000
  • Kristen Gillman: +20000
  • Yuri Yoshida: +20000
  • Wei Ling Hsu: +20000
  • Benedetta Moresco: +20000
  • Pauline Roussin Bouchard: +25000
  • Arpichaya Yubol: +25000
  • Xiaowen Yin: +27500
  • Celine Borge: +27500
  • Albane Valenzuela: +27500
  • Weiwei Zhang: +27500
  • Gemme Dryburgh: +30000
  • Shiyuan Zhou: +30000
  • Karis Davidson: +30000
  • Paula Reto: +35000
  • Ying Xu: +35000
  • Yuai Ji: +35000
  • Shuying Li: +40000
  • Saki Baba: +40000
  • Danielle Kang: +40000
  • Yahui Zhang: +40000
  • Muni He: +40000
  • Yijia Ren: +40000
  • Yujie Liu: +50000
  • Hira Naveed: +50000
  • Menghan Li: +50000
  • Zixuan Wang: +50000
  • Haeji Kang: +100000
  • Il Hee Lee: +100000
  • Runzhi Pang: +100000
  • Zining An: +100000
  • Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong: +150000
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
