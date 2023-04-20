Callaway 2023 Big Bertha woods and irons: All you need to know

Callaway has long been a trusted name in the world of golf, known for producing some of the most innovative and high-performing equipment in the game.

The Callaway Big Bertha line has been a favorite among golfers for years, and the 2023 version of Big Bertha woods and irons promises to continue that tradition. Here's everything you need to know about these exciting new clubs.

The Callaway Big Bertha Woods

The 2023 Callaway Big Bertha woods are designed to provide golfers with maximum distance, forgiveness, and speed. The line features three models: the Big Bertha B-21, the Big Bertha B-21 Max, and the Big Bertha B-21 Max D. Each model offers a unique combination of features and benefits, so golfers can choose the one that best fits their needs.

The Big Bertha B-21 is designed for golfers who want maximum distance and forgiveness. It features a large head and a low center of gravity, which helps golfers launch the ball high and far. The club also has a draw bias, which can help golfers who tend to slice the ball.

Callaway Big Bertha

The Big Bertha B-21 Max is designed for golfers who want even more distance and forgiveness than the B-21. It has a larger head and a lower center of gravity than the B-21, which helps golfers hit the ball even farther. The club also has a straighter flight bias, which can help golfers who struggle with a slice or hook.

The Big Bertha B-21 Max D is designed for golfers who want maximum distance, forgiveness, and accuracy. It features a unique shape that helps golfers hit the ball straighter, even on off-center hits. The club also has a draw bias, which can help golfers who tend to slice the ball.

All three models feature Callaway's AI-designed Flash Face, which is crafted to provide golfers with maximum ball speed and distance. They also feature Jailbreak Technology, which stiffens the body of the club to transfer more energy to the ball at impact.

The Irons

The 2023 Big Bertha irons are designed to provide golfers with maximum distance and forgiveness, as well as improved feel and sound. The line features two models: the Big Bertha B-21 and the Big Bertha B-21 Max.

Callaway Big Bertha

The Big Bertha B-21 irons are designed for golfers who want maximum distance and forgiveness. They feature a wide sole, which helps golfers launch the ball high and far, even on off-center hits. The irons also feature Callaway's AI-designed Flash Face Cup, which is designed to provide maximum ball speed and distance.

The Big Bertha B-21 Max irons are designed for golfers who want even more distance and forgiveness than the B-21. They feature a wider sole than the B-21, which helps golfers launch the ball even higher and farther. The irons also feature a unique tungsten-infused core that helps golfers hit the ball straighter, even on off-center hits.

Both models feature a vibration-dampening system that improves feel and sound at impact. They also feature progressive shaping, which means that each club in the set is designed to provide optimal performance for its specific role.

The 2023 Callaway Big Bertha woods and irons are designed to provide golfers with maximum distance, forgiveness, and speed. Whether you're looking for a driver that can help you hit the ball farther and straighter, or irons that can help you launch the ball high and far, there's a Big Bertha club that's right for you.

