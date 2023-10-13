Cameron Champ WITB: What equipment is the golfer carrying at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open?

Cameron Champ is having a sensational time at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open. He is leading the table with a 12 under par score and his score from the first two rounds stands at 63 - 67.

After he put up such a convincing start at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, fans are keen to know what equipment the American golfer is using. Let's take a look at what is inside his bag:

Driver:

Ping G430 LST (10.5°)

Shaft: Fujikura Speeder Pro 63 X

3-wood:

Ping G410 (14.5 degrees)

Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black 85 6.5 X

5-wood:

Ping G430 MAX Fairway

Shaft: PJX Hzrdus RDX

3-4 Irons:

Ping i525

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

3-PW Irons:

Ping Prototype Irons Project X 6.5

Shaft: DP Tour Velvet 58 X plus

4-PW Irons:

Ping iBlade

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Wedges:

TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter:

Ping Prototype Putter PLD tyne

Golf Balls:

Srixon Z-Star XV

How has Cameron Champ performed in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour?

The three-time PGA Tour title winner has not lived up to expectations this season. He has 25 starts so far and has made the cut in only eight of them.

However, Cameron Champ has notably registered three top 10 finishes this season. His best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished solo eighth on the leaderboard and earned $341,000.

He qualified only for one major this season - the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in April 2023. He could not utilize the opportunity and failed to make the cut.

Below is a summary of Cameron Champ's performances in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour:

Fortinet Championship - Missed Cut

Shriners Children's Open - Missed Cut

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - 8

World Wide Technology Championship - Missed Cut

Cadence Bank Houston Open - Missed Cut

The RSM Classic - Missed Cut

Farmers Insurance Open - T53

WM Phoenix Open - Missed Cut

The Genesis Invitational - Missed Cut

Valspar Championship - Missed Cut

Valero Texas Open - Missed Cut

Masters Tournament - Missed Cut

RBC Heritage - Missed Cut

Mexico Open - T8

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed Cut

AT&T Byron Nelson - T50

Charles Schwab Challenge - T63

RBC Canadian Open - Missed Cut

Travelers Championship - Missed Cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Missed Cut

John Deere Classic - T51

Barracuda Championship - T17

Wyndham Championship - Missed Cut

Fortinet Championship - Missed Cut

Sanderson Farms Championship - T9

Cameron Champ could not advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs this season. He missed the cut in the Fortinet Championship and finished T9 in the Sanderson Farms Championship.