Cameron Smith WITB : Exploring what’s in the Australian golfers bag

Cameron Smith is gearing up to extend his stay on the DP World Tour. With two impressive victories in the LIV Golf League this season and two top-10 finishes in major championships in 2023, Smith is having a decent run.

As October draws to a close, he's set to participate in the Hong Kong Open, where valuable OWGR (Official World Golf Ranking) points will be up for grabs. Following his Hong Kong Open campaign, Smith will be back in action from November 23 to 26 at the Australian PGA.

At the Australian PGA, Smith has his sights set on a special feat—defending his title and securing the championship for a remarkable fourth time.

Now, let's delve into the contents of Cameron Smith's golf bag, also known as his "What's In The Bag" (WITB).

DRIVER:Titleist TSR3 (10°)

FAIRWAY: Ping G430 Max Fairway Wood (3W - 15°)

UTILITY IRONS: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi three iron

IRONS: 2023 Titleist T100 (5-9)

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron's Newport 009 Prototype

BALL: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x

“I don’t think it’s a very accurate reflection of where I’m at the moment,” says Cameron Smith on his drop in OWGR

Cameron Smith at the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Day Two (Image via Getty)

Cameron Smith’s decision to prolong his stay on the DP World Tour comes in the wake of a significant drop in his OWGR, which has slid from second place to 12th this season.

The reason behind this ranking tumble lies in the peculiarities of the LIV Golf League tournaments. Despite Smith's stellar performances in these events, they still don't acquire any ranking points, which has led to a somewhat perplexing decline in his OWGR. Smith voiced his frustration about this situation, emphasizing the diminishing relevance of his ranking in light of his remarkable play.

"It's a hard one to let go because, but I feel like it's almost become irrelevant, especially for how I've played. Even during the majors. I didn’t win a major this year, but I had a fourth and ninth in there as well, so a pretty solid major season," Smith candidly shared via News.com.au.

"If I didn't play well in those four events, I think you'd find me way outside where I am at the moment. I don’t think it’s a very accurate reflection of where I’m at the moment, but that’s just the way it is," Smith added.

Smith's slide in the world rankings could also affect his automatic qualification for the Paris Olympics next summer, as he might find himself outside the required cutoff for eligibility.