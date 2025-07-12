Camping at The Open Championship 2026: Prices, ticket availability and more explored

The 2026 Open Championship will take place at the Royal Birkdale from July 12 to 19, and it is the last major of the 2026 PGA Tour schedule after the completion of the US Open.
The 2026 Open Championship is offering camping experiences, and different price ranges are available for the same. The first package is called Camping Aag, which will offer a three-night camping experience from Wednesday to Saturday, and is priced at 735.64 USD. The inclusions of the package are a reserved pitch at the camping village, a fully assembled tent, a complimentary shuttle, and more.
The next package is called Camping Aal, and the package will run from Thursday to Monday as a four-night package priced at 945.80 USD. The inclusions of the package are an assembled tent, support team, ABTA protection, and more.
The third package is called Camping Aan, and the package will run from Friday to Monday for three nights, priced at 676.91 USD. The inclusions of the package are an assembled tent, 15% off R&A Store online, a dedicated support team, and more.
Before the 2026 Open Championship, the 2025 Open Championship will take place next week, and the tournament is scheduled from Jul 17–20 at the Dunluce Course. The last Open Championship was won by Xander Schauffele after securing 9 under as the total score.
Exploring the full field for the upcoming 2025 Open Championship
The Open Championship field is headlined by top-tier players like Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood, and more. The tournament will also have LIV golfers like Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia, and others. Here's the full field list for the Open Championship:
Ludvig Aberg
Cameron Adam
Mikiya Akutsu
Byeong Hun An
John Axelsen
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
George Bloor
Keegan Bradley
Daniel Brown
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Brian Campbell
Laurie Canter
Patrick Cantlay
John Catlin
Bud Cauley
Sebastian Cave
K.J. Choi
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Darren Clarke
Corey Conners
Martin Couvra
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Nicolas Echavarria
Ernie Els
Harris English
Ethan Fang
O.J. Farrell
Darren Fichard
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Connor Graham
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Julien Guerrier
Harry Hall
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Justin Hastings
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Angel Hidalgo
Daniel Hillier
Tom Hoge
Rasmus Hojgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Shugo Imahira
Stephan Jaeger
Felip Jakubcik
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Ryggs Johnston
Frazer Jones
Matthew Jordan
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Takumi Kanaya
Riki Kawamoto
Tom Kim
Michael Kim
Nathan Kimsey
Chris Kirk
Chris Knipes
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Romain Langasque
Thriston Lawrence
Min Woo Lee
Marc Leishman
Justin Leonard
Haotong Li
Oliver Lindell
Shane Lowry
Curtis Luck
Robert MacIntyre
Matteo Manassero
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Rory McIlroy
Tom McKibbin
Maverick McNealy
Phil Mickelson
Guido Migliozzi
Francesco Molinari
Collin Morikawa
Dylan Naidoo
Bryan Newman
Joaquin Niemann
Niklas Norgaard
Shaun Norris
Andrew Novak
Thorbjorn Olesen
Jacob Skov Olesen
Louis Oosthuizen
Carlos Ortiz
Matthieu Pavon
Ryan Peake
Taylor Pendrith
Marco Penge
John Perry
J.T. Poston
Aldrich Potgieter
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Patrick Reed
Kristoffer Reitan
Justin Rose
Antoine Rozner
Adrian Saddier
Jacob Sandborg
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Scott
Cameron Smith
Jordan Smith
Elvis Smylie
Sebastian Soderberg
Younghan Song
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Sepp Straka
Justin Suh
Jesper Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Richard Tider
Daniel Van Tonder
Jhonattan Vegas
Matt Wallace
Justin Walters
Paul Waring
Lee Westwood
Cameron Young
Daniel Young
Kevin Yu
Sampson Zheng