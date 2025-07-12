Camping at The Open Championship 2026: Prices, ticket availability and more explored

The 2026 Open Championship will take place at the Royal Birkdale from July 12 to 19, and it is the last major of the 2026 PGA Tour schedule after the completion of the US Open.

The 2026 Open Championship is offering camping experiences, and different price ranges are available for the same. The first package is called Camping Aag, which will offer a three-night camping experience from Wednesday to Saturday, and is priced at 735.64 USD. The inclusions of the package are a reserved pitch at the camping village, a fully assembled tent, a complimentary shuttle, and more.

The next package is called Camping Aal, and the package will run from Thursday to Monday as a four-night package priced at 945.80 USD. The inclusions of the package are an assembled tent, support team, ABTA protection, and more.

The third package is called Camping Aan, and the package will run from Friday to Monday for three nights, priced at 676.91 USD. The inclusions of the package are an assembled tent, 15% off R&A Store online, a dedicated support team, and more.

Before the 2026 Open Championship, the 2025 Open Championship will take place next week, and the tournament is scheduled from Jul 17–20 at the Dunluce Course. The last Open Championship was won by Xander Schauffele after securing 9 under as the total score.

Exploring the full field for the upcoming 2025 Open Championship

The Open Championship field is headlined by top-tier players like Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood, and more. The tournament will also have LIV golfers like Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia, and others. Here's the full field list for the Open Championship:

Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Adam

Mikiya Akutsu

Byeong Hun An

John Axelsen

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

George Bloor

Keegan Bradley

Daniel Brown

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Bud Cauley

Sebastian Cave

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Darren Clarke

Corey Conners

Martin Couvra

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nicolas Echavarria

Ernie Els

Harris English

Ethan Fang

O.J. Farrell

Darren Fichard

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Connor Graham

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Julien Guerrier

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Justin Hastings

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Angel Hidalgo

Daniel Hillier

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Stephan Jaeger

Felip Jakubcik

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Ryggs Johnston

Frazer Jones

Matthew Jordan

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Takumi Kanaya

Riki Kawamoto

Tom Kim

Michael Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Chris Kirk

Chris Knipes

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Justin Leonard

Haotong Li

Oliver Lindell

Shane Lowry

Curtis Luck

Robert MacIntyre

Matteo Manassero

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Dylan Naidoo

Bryan Newman

Joaquin Niemann

Niklas Norgaard

Shaun Norris

Andrew Novak

Thorbjorn Olesen

Jacob Skov Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Matthieu Pavon

Ryan Peake

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

John Perry

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Kristoffer Reitan

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Adrian Saddier

Jacob Sandborg

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Elvis Smylie

Sebastian Soderberg

Younghan Song

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Justin Suh

Jesper Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Richard Tider

Daniel Van Tonder

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Lee Westwood

Cameron Young

Daniel Young

Kevin Yu

Sampson Zheng

