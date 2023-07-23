Can Brian Harman add $3,000,000 Open Championship prize money to his $29,000,000 earnings?

American golfer Brian Harman has just won The Open Championship, the last major of the season. In addition to the enormous prestige that comes with winning this tournament, Harman also won the Claret Jug trophy and nearly three million dollars.

As the champion, Brian Harman is entitled to 18% of the purse, according to the tournament rules. The prize purse amounts to 16.5 million dollars, which places his winnings in the order of 2.97 million dollars (although the final amount is yet to be officialized).

Additionally, Brian Harman will receive the rest of the prizes and privileges assigned to the winner of The Open Championship. These are:

The winner's gold medal (originally awarded in 1872 and since awarded to all champions).

Guaranteed entry to all future Open Championships until the age of 60, and entry to the next ten Opens, even if over the age of 60.

Entry to the next five editions of the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open.

Five year membership to the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

Entry to the next edition of the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Entry to the next five editions of The Players Championship, and the five invitational tournaments (Genesis Invitational, Fort Worth Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the RBC Heritage, and the Memorial Tournament) on the PGA Tour.

Automatic invitations to three of the five senior majors once he turns 50; he receives a one-year invitation to the U.S. Senior Open and a lifetime invitation to the Senior PGA Championship and Senior Open Championship.

FedEx Cup, Race to Dubai, Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup, and Official World Golf Ranking points.

Brian Harman's career earnings

Excluding the result of The Open Championship, Brian Harman has earned $29 million during his 14-season career in professional golf.

Brian Harman, The 151st Open - Day Four (Image via Getty).

His most onerous season has been the current one in which he already surpassed $5 million in earnings for the first time in his career. His previous personal record was $4.4 million in the 2016-17 season.

However, Harman has been steadily earning more than $1 million per season since 2013-14. In fact, during his entire professional career, in only two seasons did he have earnings below that figure: the 2010 season (where he earned nothing) and the 2013 season, where he "stayed" at $909,000.

In terms of tournaments, the most onerous for Harman (prior to The Open Championship 2023) were the 2023 Travelers Championship ($1.78 million) and his win at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship ($1.35 million).