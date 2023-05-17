Can Jon Rahm win a second consecutive golf major? A look at the Masters champion’s track record at the PGA Championship

As excitement builds for the 2023 PGA Championship, all eyes are on Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters winner.

Jon Rahm has emerged as a dangerous challenger and leader to earn the coveted PGA championship this year, with a string of excellent victories and a track record that says as much. His outstanding performance at the Masters Tournament earlier this year has added to the excitement surrounding a potential victory at the PGA Championship.

During the Masters, Rahm's unwavering serenity, precision, and raw talent demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion on golf's grandest stage. His previous accomplishments and evident skills place him as a tough opponent capable of hoisting the trophy once more.

The Spaniard's quest for PGA success is expected to captivate spectators and solidify his place as a golfing icon, with his sights set on adding another coveted title to his ever-growing list of triumphs.

A look at Jon Rahm's track record

2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day One

Jon Rahm's golf career is soaring as he establishes himself as one of the sport's most successful players. According to the official PGA website, Rahm has participated in 141 events, demonstrating his dedication and commitment to the game.

The Spaniard has an outstanding track record and an impressive count of victories. His accomplishments include 11 PGA Tour victories, an incredible feat that demonstrates his exceptional abilities. Furthermore, he has won eight international tournaments, firmly establishing himself as a global force.

Jon Rahm's consistency is also noteworthy, as evidenced by his repeated top finishes as he has eight runner-up finishes and 10 third-place finishes. Furthermore, Rahm's incredible consistency is mirrored in his 70 top-10 finishes, cementing his place among the sport's finest players.

The 28-year-old's outstanding form was on full show in the run-up to the prestigious Masters Tournament. He won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, and The American Express. Rahm's victory in the US Open in 2021 demonstrated his ability to compete and win on the biggest stages.

Rahm's success transcends individual accomplishments. He has proudly represented his country as a member of the national team, achieving spectacular victories that have brought his country honor and pride.

The Spaniard's noteworthy exploits include winning the World Cup in 2016, contributing to Ryder Cup victories in 2018 and 2020, and winning the Palmer Cup in 2014 and 2015. Furthermore, his significant Eisenhower Trophy achievement in 2014 demonstrates his unwavering devotion to representing his country with distinction.

Rahm has demonstrated his mettle against formidable opponents, as evidenced by his historic triumph over Dustin Johnson during the 2019-20 season at the BMW Championship. This incredible performance illustrated Rahm's ability to rise to the situation and triumph over the game's elite.

The reigning Masters winner's winning streak is still going strong, thanks to his latest victories, which include winning the Acciona Open de Espana and the DP World Tour Championship.

As Jon Rahm leaves an indelible mark on the world of golf, his prowess, resilience, and consistent achievements solidify him as one of the sport's brightest lights. Jon Rahm's golf career promises to be an enduring tale of success and achievement, thanks to his exceptional record and persistent dedication.

