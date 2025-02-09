Can Jordan Spieth win the 2025 WM Phoenix Open? 54-hole performance explored

Jordan Spieth is in contention at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open through three rounds. The American golfer is determined to earn his first title after returning to competitive golf following a successful wrist surgery.

During the penultimate round of the WM Phoenix Open, Spieth rose two spots up the leaderboard to tie for second place with Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger, and Michael Kim. The golfers bear a 54-hole score of 13 under par.

Heading into the final round of the tournament, Jordan Spieth is five strokes behind solo leader Thomas Detry. The World No. 84 golfer's opening round showcased consistent play with four birdies and one bogey to total three under par 68.

Jordan Spieth carded his best round yet of the week on Friday. Having started off his round on TPC Scottsdale's par 4 first hole, the PGA Tour sensation carded 8 pars and one birdie in the front nine.

The 31-year-old stunned the golf community with his back nine. With six pars and one birdie, Spieth carded two stellar eagles on the par 5 13th and 15th holes to end the day with a 6 under par 65 score.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open's Saturday saw Jordan Spieth card in 14 pars and four birdies at TPC Scottsdale to climb into contention. He will tee off the final round of the tournament at 12:31 PM EST along with Michael Kim and Maverick McNealy from the first hole.

Jordan Spieth's 2025 WM Phoenix Open Scores

Here's a look at Jordan Spieth's scorecards for the first three rounds of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 3

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

