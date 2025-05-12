Can LIV Golfers play in the PGA Championship?

Yes, LIV Golfers can play in the PGA Championship, as long as they meet the qualification criteria set by the PGA of America. This means that the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka will take part in the second major of the year.

While the PGA Tour has suspended players who joined LIV Golf, the PGA of America operates separately and has allowed LIV players to participate in its events, including the PGA Championship. This decision ensures that the tournament features the strongest possible field, regardless of tour affiliations.

The PGA of America made its position clear, stating in September 2024 (via X):

"To ensure the PGA Championship will continue to deliver the strongest field in golf and that the U.S. Ryder Cup team will continue to have access to the best American players, the PGA of America board has determined that LIV Golf players will be eligible for both."

Since LIV Golf events do not currently award Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, LIV players must qualify for the PGA Championship through alternative methods. These include:

Past PGA Champions : Players who have won the PGA Championship previously get a lifetime exemption to the event.

: Players who have won the PGA Championship previously get a lifetime exemption to the event. Recent Major Winners : Winners of the last five editions of the Masters, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship automatically qualify for the PGA Championship.

: Winners of the last five editions of the Masters, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship automatically qualify for the PGA Championship. Top 15 Finishers in the Previous PGA Championship : If a player finished in the top 15 (including ties) in the previous year’s PGA Championship, they earn a spot in the field for the next edition.

: If a player finished in the top 15 (including ties) in the previous year’s PGA Championship, they earn a spot in the field for the next edition. Top 100 in OWGR : Players ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) can qualify. While LIV Golf doesn’t offer OWGR points, some players still maintain a high enough ranking from their previous performances to meet this criterion.

: Players ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) can qualify. While LIV Golf doesn’t offer OWGR points, some players still maintain a high enough ranking from their previous performances to meet this criterion. Special Invitations: The PGA of America also has the right to issue special invitations to players who may not meet the above criteria, allowing them to compete.

How many LIV Golf players will be playing in the PGA Championship 2025?

16 LIV Golfers have secured their spots in the 2025 PGA Championship through various qualification criteria:

Bryson DeChambeau – Qualified as the 2024 U.S. Open champion.

– Qualified as the 2024 U.S. Open champion. Brooks Koepka – Earned a lifetime exemption as a three-time PGA Championship winner.

– Earned a lifetime exemption as a three-time PGA Championship winner. Joaquin Niemann – Received a special invitation from the PGA of America.

– Received a special invitation from the PGA of America. Jon Rahm – Qualified as a recent Masters winner.

– Qualified as a recent Masters winner. Phil Mickelson – Holds a lifetime exemption as a two-time PGA champion.

– Holds a lifetime exemption as a two-time PGA champion. Cameron Smith – Qualified through his 2022 Open Championship victory.

– Qualified through his 2022 Open Championship victory. Sergio Garcia – Received a special invitation.

– Received a special invitation. Tyrrell Hatton – Qualified via his Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) position.

– Qualified via his Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) position. Dustin Johnson – Received a special invitation.

– Received a special invitation. Tom McKibbin – Granted a special invitation.

– Granted a special invitation. Patrick Reed – Received a special invitation.

– Received a special invitation. Martin Kaymer – Holds a lifetime exemption as the 2010 PGA champion.

– Holds a lifetime exemption as the 2010 PGA champion. Richard Bland – Qualified by winning the 2024 Senior PGA Championship.

– Qualified by winning the 2024 Senior PGA Championship. Dean Burmester – Secured his spot with a top-15 finish in the 2024 PGA Championship.

– Secured his spot with a top-15 finish in the 2024 PGA Championship. John Catlin – Qualified via his standing on the International Federation Ranking List.

– Qualified via his standing on the International Federation Ranking List. David Puig – Received a special invitation.

