Can the public play at Valhalla Golf Club? Eligibility for PGA Championship 2024 venue explored

Valhalla Golf Course is a private course that also allows the public to play golf and enjoy its luxurious amenities.

Visitors can purchase passes for private access to the venue. However, there are certain guidelines that players must follow while playing on the course. Cell phones are permitted but must be on silent mode, and players are allotted four hours and 15 minutes to complete one round.

Additionally, according to the official website of the golf course, individuals are required to drop their bags at the park located in the lower parking area before proceeding to the venue. Player registration and fee payment are to be done at the golf shop upon arrival.

Moreover, the players can also have access to the Caddie program, with the fee as given below:

Single Bag Walking caddie- $75.00 base fee $50 min. gratuity

Double Bag Walking caddie- $55 base fee pp with $40 min. gratuity

Forecaddie- $32 base fee pp with $15 min. gratuity

Cart Fee- $35

Valhalla Golf Club, located in Louisville, Kentucky, is a well-known course worldwide. It was designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1986 and features 18 holes, while spanning 7,458 yards.

Valhalla Golf Course is best known for hosting prestigious events, including the Ryder Cup in 2008, the Senior PGA Championship in 2004 and 2011, and three editions of the PGA Championship (1996, 2000, 2014). In 2024, it will host the PGA Championship for the fourth time.

Jose Maria Olazabal holds the record for carding the lowest round at the venue. He shot a round of 63 in 2000.

During the last PGA Championship hosted at Valhalla, Rory McIlroy emerged victorious, defeating Phil Mickelson by one stroke. McIlroy will compete again in this year's event in a bid to repeat history.

Besides McIlroy, Mark Brooks and Tiger Woods have also claimed victory in the competition at the venue. Meanwhile, Hale Irwin and Tom Watson have triumphed in the Senior PGA Championship.

In the Ryder Cup held at Valhalla, the American team emerged victorious over the European side.

PGA Championship reveals the venues of upcoming editions

While the 2024 edition of the PGA Championship is scheduled to take place at the Valhalla Golf Course, it has also revealed the locations for its future editions.

The major tournament will take place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, next year. This will be the second time this course will host the PGA Championship; the previous one was held in 2017.

Besides the major, the venue has been home for the Wells Fargo Championship, a PGA Tour event, since 2003.

In 2026, the PGA Championship will be held at the Arnomick Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, followed by the next edition at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas. The Olympic Club will host the 2028 edition, followed by the Baltusrol Golf Club in 2029.

Here are the venues of the PGA Championship for the upcoming editions:

2034: PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

2033: TBD

2032: TBD

2031: TBD

2030: Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland

2029: Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey

2028: Olympic Club, San Francisco, California

2027: PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

2026: Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

2025: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

The 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled to be held from May 16 to 19.