Can Rory McIlroy beat Tiger Woods’ ‘most weeks as OWGR No.1’ record?

Rory McIlroy finished 2022 as the World No. 1. His CJ cup win helped him displace Scottie Scheffler from the top position. Rory returned to the numero-uno position after two years.

“The journey of trying to get the best out of myself is the satisfying thing. I never feel like I have figured this game out, I don’t think I ever will figure it out, but every day I wake up trying to get closer,” said Rory after becoming No. 1.

He has spent 121 weeks at No. 1 and is currently in the 4th position on most weeks spent at the top position. Tiger Woods leads the chart with a whopping 683 weeks as the top golfer in OWGR.

He was followed by LIV's CEO, Greg Norman, who spent 331 weeks at the top, which is not even half Woods' number. Dustin Johnson is in third with 135 weeks to go. Given Johnson has joined LIV, it doesn't look like he will increase the count anytime soon.

So the question arises: Does Rory have a realistic chance of breaking Woods' tally of 683 weeks that roughly translates into more than 13 years as World No. 1? For that to breach, Rory will have to dominate like the 15 Majors winner did in 1990's and 2000's. Not an easy feat at all.

Rory himself doesn't think the feat is achievable, terming Woods' achievements insane. He was asked about this during The Players 2020.

"Tiger's 683, I can't fathom," said Rory. "I mean, it's just unbelievable. I just don't think anyone can speak highly enough of what Tiger did over that stretch of golf. It was just insane."

Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf Current world no. 1 Rory McIlroy has the 4th-most weeks all-time as the OWGR number 1, at 113.



If he remained no. 1 from now through the middle of January 2030, he would still be 200 weeks shy of Tiger's record of 683 Current world no. 1 Rory McIlroy has the 4th-most weeks all-time as the OWGR number 1, at 113.If he remained no. 1 from now through the middle of January 2030, he would still be 200 weeks shy of Tiger's record of 683

To beat Greg Norman, the Irish star will only need four years and it looks more achievable than Woods' record. Given the beef between McIlroy and Norman, we never know if Rory will use this as motivation.

However, golf is difficult and there have been several No. 1s in recent times. The likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and McIlroy himself have been in the race. So, to have a consistent run, Rory needs to win consistently.

If we look at this year's start, Rahm has won two events already and might win the Farmers Insurance Open as well (he's in 2nd position after Day 3). We will have to wait to see if Rory can continue his good form from last year. As of now, we can say that Tiger Woods' record is not going to get broken anytime soon.

"You’re not going to take that well" - Rory McIlroy on receiving subpoena

Patrick Reed threw a tee towards Rory during Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Things are not going well between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed. Reed recently threw a tee at the World No. 1 after being ignored by him. As per McIlroy, he neither saw the tee nor did he feel it.

"Obviously, someone else s aw that (tee). But it’s definitely a storm in a teacup. I can’t believe it’s actually turned into a story. Yeah, it’s nothing."

He also responded about getting subpoenaed by Reed's lawyer, stating that he didn't take it well.

"Yeah, I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve," Rory added. "So of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you’re not going to take that well."

