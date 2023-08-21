"Can't do anything about a 61”: Matt Fitzpatrick in awe of Viktor Hovland’s sensational record score at BMW Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick had an excellent performance at the BMW Championship, where he finished in T2, with a score of 15 under 265. Fitzpatrick stood out not only for what he did on the course, but also for his words towards Viktor Hovland at the end of the fourth round.

With manners befitting an English gentleman, Fitzpatrick 'took his hat off' to Hovland's spectacular display on Sunday. "Can't do anything about a 61," was his summary of it.

These were Matt Fitzpatrick's words to TenGolf after the tournament's completion:

"Play great. Can't do anything about a 61. I did just see Victor I called him a little sh**t [laughing] but, you know, just just really pleased again that I played really well a final round in contention, with world number one and I didn't lose it, someone else came from behind and won it. Can't do anything about."

Fitzpatrick was pleased with his play this weekend and very confident about heading into the TOUR Championship, the final event of the season. He said:

"I feel like my game is definitely in a better shape than it was and, um, yeah, looking forward to getting to next week and working on it some more, and hopefully still progressing."

Matt Fitzpatrick's performance at the BMW Championship

The second tournament of the PGA Tour post-season playoffs saw an outstanding performance by Matt Fitzpatrick. The Englishman carded three rounds of 66 and one (the second) of 67 for a final score of 15-under 265.

Throughout the BMW Championship, Fitzpatrick carded 21 birdies against only six bogeys. He produced a high level in all areas of his game, especially with the putter.

After this result, Fitzpatrick climbed 30 steps to reach 10th place in the FedEx Cup ranking. He earned a spot in next week's TOUR Championship field.

This will be only Fitzpatrick's second appearance at the TOUR Championship. The Englishman debuted in the final post-season playoff event last year, finishing T15.

Fitzpatrick, 28, has played nine seasons as a professional but earned his PGA Tour card in 2020. At this level, he has two victories, one of them coming in a major tournament (2022 U.S. Open).

His second victory came in the current season when he won the RBC Heritage in April. This year he has three other top-10s and 15 cuts passed in 21 tournaments played.