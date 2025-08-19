"Cannot wait" - LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton makes feelings clear after clinching spot on Europe’s Ryder Cup team

Tyrrell Hatton has officially booked his place on Team Europe's roster for the upcoming Ryder Cup in New York. The Englishman proudly confirmed the news on Monday, August 18.As the Ryder Cup rankings were updated after the conclusion of the 2025 BMW Championship, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton earned themselves automatic qualifying spots on the European team.In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the LIV Golf star shared that he is excited to make his fourth appearance in the highly anticipated Ryder Cup this September.While sharing a bold Team Europe graphic, Hatton wrote (via X @TyrrellHatton):&quot;Proud to make my fourth appearance for next month at Bethpage! Cannot wait to get started!&quot;Here's a look at Team Europe's newest member's post on X (via X @TyrrellHatton):Team Europe's captain, Luke Donald, was thrilled to have Tyrrell Hatton on his side for yet another time. Here's what he had to say about the newest addition to his roster (via LIV Golf):&quot;Securing a fourth straight Ryder Cup place underlines what a consistent performer Tyrrell is, and we’ll once again welcome his passion and experience to Team Europe.&quot;Tyrrell Hatton claimed the fifth spot in Team Europe's six automatic qualifying spots via points. The list is led by Rory McIlroy with 3,489.21 points, whereas the Englishman had 1,279.33 points. The remaining six positions will be captains' picks decided by Luke Donald.Tyrrell Hatton speaks on keeping up with the tension at the 2023 Ryder CupDuring the last edition of the Ryder Cup in Rome, Tyrrell Hatton was asked how he does not let the intensity of the tournament get to him. He kept it straightforward and delivered a candid response.Amid the battle between Europe and the United States, the Legion XIII star stated that he just tries to keep his cool and focus on the end goal. Here's what he said during a press conference at Marco Simone (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I think you just get on with it, don't you. I guess it's just part and parcel of what goes on this week, and you just try and I guess go about your business as best you can for the team and trying your best to win a point, and yeah, that's what you want to do.&quot;Hatton and Jon Rahm defeated Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns on the first day for Team Europe to have a clean sweep and head into the second session with a 4 - 0 score.However, the Englishman and his Swedish playing partner, Viktor Hovland, halved their match with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Building on confidence, Hatton and Rahm went on to defeat Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay on Saturday.The final round saw the Legion XIII player as one of four players to earn points in their individual matches. Team Europe took home the prestigious Ryder Cup by a five-point margin.Having played a significant role in Team Europe's victory on home soil two years ago, Luke Donald is excited to have a player with prior Ryder Cup experience on his side.