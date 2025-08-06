  • home icon
Charley Hull, Georgia Hall headline LET's PIF London Championship 2025 field

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 06, 2025 02:51 GMT
Sunningdale Foursomes - Day One - Source: Getty
Georgia Hall and Charlie Hull are in the field for the PIF London Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Following the Open Championship week, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are set to compete at the PIF London Championship 2025. The premier event on the Ladies European Tour will be played from Friday, August 8, to Sunday, August 10, at Centurion Club in London.

Hull, who is the brand ambassador for Golf Saudi, is the top-ranked player in action this week. She is teeing off at the PIF London Championship after a runner-up finish at the AIG Women’s Open. She’s joined by her best friend and Solheim Cup teammate, Georgia Hall.

Other top names in the Centurion Club field include Mimi Rhodes, Annabell Fuller, Carlota Ciganda, Celine Boutier, Marianne Skarpnord, and Patty Tavatanakit. Overall, 102 players are competing for a $2 million purse at the PIF London Championship.

Last year, Leona Maguire posted a one-shot win over Maria Hernandez to claim the individual title. In the team portion, Nastasia Nadaud made a birdie in a playoff to beat Team Hall.

PIF London Championship 2025 field explored ft. Charley Hull

Here's a look at the field for the PIF London Championship 2025:

  • Marianne Skarpnord
  • Olivia Cowan
  • Georgia Hall
  • Paris Hilinski
  • Adela Cernousek
  • Yani Tseng
  • Marta Sanz Barrio
  • Meghan MacLaren
  • Jess Baker
  • Sara Byrne
  • Lorna Mcclymont
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Amelia Garvey
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Trish Johnson
  • Chiara Tamburlini
  • Trichat Cheenglab
  • Charley Hull
  • Shannon Tan
  • Casandra Alexander
  • Darcey Harry
  • Sara Kouskova
  • Mimi Rhodes
  • Perrine Delacour
  • Manon De Roey
  • Cara Gainer
  • Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  • Bronte Law
  • Alice Hewson
  • Maria Hernandez
  • Alexandra Forsterling
  • Liz Young
  • Kirsten Rudgeley
  • Emma Spitz
  • Marta Martin
  • Pranavi Urs
  • Lauren Walsh
  • Agathe Sauzon
  • Luna Sobron Galmes
  • Nastasia Nadaud
  • Alessandra Fanali
  • Momoka Kobori
  • Chiara Noja
  • Helen Briem
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Diksha Dagar
  • Ursula Wikstrom
  • Pia Babnik
  • Amy Taylor
  • Charlotte Laffar
  • Virginia Elena Carta
  • Moa Folke
  • Johanna Wrigley
  • Kelsey Macdonald
  • Fatima Fernandez Cano
  • Laura Fuenfstueck
  • Aunchisa Utama
  • Kim Metraux
  • Celine Boutier
  • Nuria Iturrioz
  • Chloe Williams
  • Rosie Davies
  • Patricia Isabel Schmidt
  • Lee-Anne Pace
  • Hannah Screen
  • Dorthea Forbrigd
  • April Angurasaranee
  • Anne Van Dam
  • Noora Komulainen
  • Annabell Fuller
  • Sofie Bringner
  • Eleanor Givens
  • Celine Herbin
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Carmen Alonso
  • Lisa Pettersson
  • Smilla Tarning Soenderby
  • Kristyna Napoleaova
  • Kajsa Arwefjall
  • Brianna Navarrosa
  • Kelsey Bennett
  • Maha Haddioui
  • Ayako Uehara
  • Blanca Fernandez
  • Ginnie Ding
  • Avani Prashanth
  • Anna Foster
  • Alessia Nobilio
  • Anna Huang
  • Klara Davidson Spilkova
  • Sarah Kemp
  • Anna Zanusso
  • Daniela Darquea
  • Teresa Toscano
  • Anna Magnusson
  • Annabel Wilson
  • Alexandra Swayne
  • Sarah Schober
  • Polly Mack
  • Billie-Jo Smith
  • Tina Mazarino
  • Megan Dennis
  • Natacha Host Husted
  • Ariane Klotz
