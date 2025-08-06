Following the Open Championship week, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are set to compete at the PIF London Championship 2025. The premier event on the Ladies European Tour will be played from Friday, August 8, to Sunday, August 10, at Centurion Club in London.

Ad

Hull, who is the brand ambassador for Golf Saudi, is the top-ranked player in action this week. She is teeing off at the PIF London Championship after a runner-up finish at the AIG Women’s Open. She’s joined by her best friend and Solheim Cup teammate, Georgia Hall.

Other top names in the Centurion Club field include Mimi Rhodes, Annabell Fuller, Carlota Ciganda, Celine Boutier, Marianne Skarpnord, and Patty Tavatanakit. Overall, 102 players are competing for a $2 million purse at the PIF London Championship.

Ad

Trending

Last year, Leona Maguire posted a one-shot win over Maria Hernandez to claim the individual title. In the team portion, Nastasia Nadaud made a birdie in a playoff to beat Team Hall.

PIF London Championship 2025 field explored ft. Charley Hull

Here's a look at the field for the PIF London Championship 2025:

Marianne Skarpnord

Olivia Cowan

Georgia Hall

Paris Hilinski

Adela Cernousek

Yani Tseng

Marta Sanz Barrio

Meghan MacLaren

Jess Baker

Sara Byrne

Lorna Mcclymont

Patty Tavatanakit

Amelia Garvey

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Trish Johnson

Chiara Tamburlini

Trichat Cheenglab

Charley Hull

Shannon Tan

Casandra Alexander

Darcey Harry

Sara Kouskova

Mimi Rhodes

Perrine Delacour

Manon De Roey

Cara Gainer

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Bronte Law

Alice Hewson

Maria Hernandez

Alexandra Forsterling

Liz Young

Kirsten Rudgeley

Emma Spitz

Marta Martin

Pranavi Urs

Lauren Walsh

Agathe Sauzon

Luna Sobron Galmes

Nastasia Nadaud

Alessandra Fanali

Momoka Kobori

Chiara Noja

Helen Briem

Carlota Ciganda

Diksha Dagar

Ursula Wikstrom

Pia Babnik

Amy Taylor

Charlotte Laffar

Virginia Elena Carta

Moa Folke

Johanna Wrigley

Kelsey Macdonald

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Laura Fuenfstueck

Aunchisa Utama

Kim Metraux

Celine Boutier

Nuria Iturrioz

Chloe Williams

Rosie Davies

Patricia Isabel Schmidt

Lee-Anne Pace

Hannah Screen

Dorthea Forbrigd

April Angurasaranee

Anne Van Dam

Noora Komulainen

Annabell Fuller

Sofie Bringner

Eleanor Givens

Celine Herbin

Aditi Ashok

Carmen Alonso

Lisa Pettersson

Smilla Tarning Soenderby

Kristyna Napoleaova

Kajsa Arwefjall

Brianna Navarrosa

Kelsey Bennett

Maha Haddioui

Ayako Uehara

Blanca Fernandez

Ginnie Ding

Avani Prashanth

Anna Foster

Alessia Nobilio

Anna Huang

Klara Davidson Spilkova

Sarah Kemp

Anna Zanusso

Daniela Darquea

Teresa Toscano

Anna Magnusson

Annabel Wilson

Alexandra Swayne

Sarah Schober

Polly Mack

Billie-Jo Smith

Tina Mazarino

Megan Dennis

Natacha Host Husted

Ariane Klotz

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More