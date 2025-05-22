Charley Hull trolls English misconception about Mexican delicacies: "They think Mexican food is just like fajitas"

Charley Hull is starring in this week's Mexico Riviera Maya Open at the El Camaleon Golf Course. During a pre-tournament press conference, the Englishwoman shared a hilarious take on her country's take on Mexican food.

The Solheim Cup star expressed her love for the cuisine's authentic flavors while stating that England's rendition of Mexican food is far from traditional and is "made up." Here's what Charley Hull had to say about an English perspective of Mexican food (via ASAP Sports):

"Coming from England we have no proper really Mexican like restaurants, so I just think - like English people just think Mexican food is just like fajitas, and I don't even know if you have fajitas, do you know what I mean? It's like a made-up thing. I'm like, no, that's not Mexican food."

Charley Hull said that she eagerly looks forward to playing tournaments in the United States to be able to indulge in her favorite Mexican dishes.

"When I come to the U.S. I always look for a traditional family-run Mexican restaurant because I love the taste of food and it's just so nice.

As this week's LPGA Tour event is being played in Mexico, she planned on eating some of the area's local delicacies after the press conference.

The 29-year-old said (via ASAP Sports):

Now, like after my press conference I want to go to a Mexican restaurant and just go and eat some food. Yeah, I just love it. I think it tastes so yummy."

Charley Hull will tee off the first round of the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open at 7:55 AM local time from the El Camaleon Golf Course's first hole. She will play with Gaby Lopez and Akie Iwai.

Charley Hull's 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open Odds

Charley Hull has the second-best odds to win this week's 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, she bears odds of +1,200, which is the same as Hye Jin Choi. Rio Taleda is the most favored to win with odds of +700.

Ranked 15th in the world, Hull heads into this week with six tournament starts on the LPGA Tour so far this year. Having made four cuts, she has recorded one top 5 finish. Her last start was at the Black Desert Championship earlier this month, where she tied for 40th place with a 72-hole score of 8 under par.

Hull is ranked 10th on the circuit with a scoring average of 69.78. As one of the longest and most accurate drivers in the world, she is sure to have an advantage playing at one of Mexico's most challenging courses this week.

