"Charlie Woods always wants to beat me" – When Justin Thomas was all set to put the 11-year-old in his place

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods share a strong friendship, with the former World No. 1 often referring to him as a "younger brother" and his son Charlie's "older brother". In 2020, he revealed a competitive side to his bond with then-11-year-old Charlie, who made his first official tournament appearance at the PNC Championship that year.

Ad

Before the event, Thomas was asked in a press conference about his thoughts on playing with his father Mike, and competing against Woods's son. He said that Charlie was eager to play and had gotten to know him and his father well:

"For some reason, Charlie always wants to beat me. it doesn't matter what it is. Although he's never beaten me in golf or a putting contest, he talks trash just like his dad." [00:29]

Ad

Trending

Thomas and Woods reside near each other in Jupiter, Florida, and often practice at the Medalist Golf Club, a private course near their homes where Thomas witnessed Charlie's growth as a golfer. He added:

"It will be fun. We'll have that inner tournament within a tournament, trying to shut his little mouth up, but it will be fun."

Ad

Justin Thomas and Mike won the tournament by one stroke over Vijay Singh and his son, Qass. Charlie and his father finished seventh.

A look at Justin Thomas's and Charlie Woods's performance at PNC Championship

Justin Thomas has competed in four editions of the PNC Championship with his father Mike. They won in his 2020 debut, tied for third in 2021, and finished runners-up in 2022:

Ad

2020: Winners (-25)

2021: Tied for 3rd (-24)

2022: Tied for 2nd (-24)

2023: Tied for 13th (-14)

Thomas didn't compete in the 2024 PNC Championship as he became a father in November, a month before the tournament.

On the other hand, Charlie has competed in five tournaments with his father. After finishing seventh in their 2020 debut, Tiger Woods said (via PGA Tour):

"Memories we'll have for our entire lives. He's not going to appreciate this at 11 years old. I didn't when I was with my dad. As the years go by, you start appreciating it more."

Ad

Charlie and his father finished runners-up in 2021, and again in 2024, when Charlie scored his first hole-in-one. Here's a look at their performances:

2020: Seventh Place

2021: Second Place

2022: Tied for eighth

2023: Tied for fifth

2024: Second Place (Lost in first playoff hole)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback