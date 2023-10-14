“Child-like”: Phil Mickelson’s ex-sports psychologist once shared what made ‘Lefty’ such a great player after winning 6th Major in 2021

Phil Mickelson has been one of the talented golfers for years now. He has six major championship titles to his name; the last one being in the year 2021. At that time, the lefty was 51 years old. With this win, he became the oldest major championship winner in history.

Mickelson achieved this amazing feat at a time when many golfers, even those who are young enough, can't win a single major tournament. As a result, Mickelson's ex-sports psychologist, Dr. Michael Lardon has praised the 53-year-old golfer.

According to him, Phil Mickelson's excitement and passion for everything including his game keep him going.

Dr. Lardon, a San Diego-based sports psychologist, said:

“The passion is what distinguishes Phil. I was always amazed when I’d spend time with him. He’s as excited as Will Zalatoris is when I see him, and he’s 24. And it’s both golf and life. If you talk to him about any number of subjects that aren’t golf related—politics, consciousness, astrology­—he’s just so excited. Child-like. That’s part of his genius.”

Phil Mickelson accomplished the unthinkable by winning his sixth major at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. In the process, he broke Julius Boros' 53-year record for the oldest player to ever win a major championship.

Phil Mickelson's peers also lauded him after his 6th Major win

Mickelson had a rocking event at the PGA Championship in 2021. Here, he outshined other golfers, including Brooks Koepka. This stunning win left his competitors as well as fans and followers awestruck. After which, his fellow players went on to hail him for the win.

Jon Rahm, two-time Major Champion, said:

“His (Mickelson's) enthusiasm is what keeps him going; at his age, has the same enthusiasm I have at 26, and he's been doing this a very long time."

Furthermore, Collin Morikawa remarked saying:

"To see what he's doing—I mean, that's amazing,” he says. “And to see him just wanting to keep getting better, wanting to learn, I hope when I hit that age I'm still trying to do that, trying to get better. You can just see it in his eyes that he wants to win, and nothing is really stopping him."

To date, Mickelson (who now plays in the LIV league) has won 45 tournaments on the PGA Tour. This includes six major championships: three master tournaments, two PGA Championship, and one Open Championship.