CJ Cup Byron Nelson past results: Last 10 years winners explored

This week, the PGA Tour players are gearing up to tee off at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship. Established in 1944, it is one of the oldest Tour events.

This year's event will start with its first round on Thursday, May 1, and will run through the weekend to finally wrap up with its finale on Sunday, May 4, at the TPC Craig Ranch.

Taylor Pendrith is the defending champion of the tournament, while over the years players such as Jason Day, K.H. Lee, and Billy Horschel have claimed victories at the event. Below are the winners of the Byron Nelson Championship over the years:

CJ Cup Byron Nelson past results

# 2024: Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith (Image Source: Imagn)

Taylor Pendrith won the tournament in 2024. The Canadian golfer defeated Ben Kohles by one stroke to register a win and earned $1.7 million in prize money from the purse of $9.5 million.

#2023: Jason Day

Jason Day (Image Source: Imagn)

Australian golfer Jason Day won the event back in 2023 when the tournament was sponsored by AT&T. He registered a one-stroke win over Austin Eckroat and Kim Si Woo. He also earned the prize money of $1.7 million.

#2022: Lee Kyoung-hoon

Lee Kyoung-hoon (Image- Source: Getty)

Lee Kyoung Hoon (popularly known as K.H. Lee) had a phenomenal outing at the Byron Nelson Championship. He defended his title in 2022 by registering a one-stroke win over former Masters winner Jordan Spieth and earned $1.6 million in prize money.

#2021: Lee Kyoung-hoon

Lee Kyoung-hoon (Image Source: Getty)

K.H. Lee won the tournament back in 2021. He registered a three-stroke win over American golfer Sam Burns and earned $1.4 million in prize money.

#2020: Cancelled

#2019: Kang Sung-hoon

Kang Sung-hoon (Image Source: Imagn)

Kang Sung-hoon is the winner of the Byron Championship of 2019. That year, he went on to register an amazing two-stroke win over Matt Every and Scott Piercy and won $1.4 million in prize money.

#2018: Aaron Wise

Aaron Wise (Image Source: Imagn)

Aaron Wise won the Byron Nelson Championship in 2018. He registered a three-stroke win over Marc Leishman and was awarded $1.3 million in prize money.

#2017: Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel (Image Source: Imagn)

Billy Horschel won the tournament by defeating Jason Day in a playoff in 2017. He had earned $1.3 million in prize money.

#2016: Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia (Image Source: Getty)

In 2016, Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia won the PGA Tour event by defeating Brooks Koepka in a playoff. He was awarded $1.3 million in prize money. However, both Garcia and Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022 and are currently banned from playing on the PGA Tour.

#2015: Steven Bowditch

Steven Bowditch (Image Source: Imagn)

Steven Bowditch had a memorable four-stroke win at the Byron Nelson Championship in 2015. He registered a win over Charley Hoffman, Scott Pinckney, and Jimmy Walker and earned $1.2 million.

