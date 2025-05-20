Collin Morikawa shares key schedule update after disappointing PGA Championship 2025 run

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 20, 2025 04:32 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Collin Morikawa, PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Collin Morikawa, who starred in last week's PGA Championship field, recently announced an update to his upcoming tournament schedule.

Underdog Golf took to their X (formerly known at Twitter) platform to announce that Morikawa's next start will be at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The event will be held at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan from June 26 to 29.

There are five other PGA Tour events between now and the Rocket Classic. As of May 20, Morikawa is not in the field list for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to WXYZ Detroit, Morikawa is currently the highest ranked player in the 2025 Rocket Classic field. The World No. 4 golfer will be determined to earn his 7th title on the PGA Tour in June after he lost in a three-way playoff to Rickie Fowler during the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Collin Morikawa had a less than ideal finish at the 2025 PGA Championship - a tournament he won in 2020. He tied for 50th place along with four other golfers, including Wyndham Clark. The 28 year old displayed consistent scoring with rounds of 70, 72, 74, and 72, totalling 4 over par for the week at the challenging Quail Hollow Club.

How has Collin Morikawa been performing on the PGA Tour?

Collin Morikawa has made 10 starts on the PGA Tour so far this 2025 season. Having made the cut in all events but the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he has recorded three top-10 finishes and two runner's up finishes.

Here's a look at Morikawa's results (via PGA Tour):

The Sentry

  • Finish - 2
  • Score - 32 under par (66 - 65 - 62 - 67)
  • Earnings - $2.16 million

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • Finish - T17
  • Score - 11 under par (69 - 67 - 71 - 70)
  • Earnings - $272,000

Genesis Invitational

  • Finish - T17
  • Score - 3 under par ( 73 - 72 - 73 - 67)
  • Earnings - $270,724.29

Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Finish - 2
  • Score - 10 under par (71 - 68 - 67 - 72)
  • Earnings - $2.2 million

Players Championship

  • Finish - T10
  • Score - 7 under par (70 - 65 - 77 - 69)
  • Earnings - $656,250

Masters Tournament

  • Finish - T14
  • Score - 3 under par (72 - 69 - 72 - 72)
  • Earnings - $336,000

RBC Heritage

  • Finish - T54
  • Score - 3 under par (69 - 66 - 77 - 69)
  • Earnings - $44,500

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

  • Finish - CUT
  • Score - 8 under par (61 - 75)
  • Earnings - $0

Truist Championship

  • Finish - T17
  • Score - 7 under par (63 - 70 - 72 - 68)
  • Earnings - $270,500

PGA Championship

  • Finish - T50
  • Score - 4 over par (70 - 72 - 74 - 72)
  • Earnings - $40,674
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
