Collin Morikawa shares key schedule update after disappointing PGA Championship 2025 run

Collin Morikawa, who starred in last week's PGA Championship field, recently announced an update to his upcoming tournament schedule.

Underdog Golf took to their X (formerly known at Twitter) platform to announce that Morikawa's next start will be at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The event will be held at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan from June 26 to 29.

There are five other PGA Tour events between now and the Rocket Classic. As of May 20, Morikawa is not in the field list for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to WXYZ Detroit, Morikawa is currently the highest ranked player in the 2025 Rocket Classic field. The World No. 4 golfer will be determined to earn his 7th title on the PGA Tour in June after he lost in a three-way playoff to Rickie Fowler during the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Collin Morikawa had a less than ideal finish at the 2025 PGA Championship - a tournament he won in 2020. He tied for 50th place along with four other golfers, including Wyndham Clark. The 28 year old displayed consistent scoring with rounds of 70, 72, 74, and 72, totalling 4 over par for the week at the challenging Quail Hollow Club.

How has Collin Morikawa been performing on the PGA Tour?

Collin Morikawa has made 10 starts on the PGA Tour so far this 2025 season. Having made the cut in all events but the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he has recorded three top-10 finishes and two runner's up finishes.

Here's a look at Morikawa's results (via PGA Tour):

The Sentry

Finish - 2

Score - 32 under par (66 - 65 - 62 - 67)

Earnings - $2.16 million

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Finish - T17

Score - 11 under par (69 - 67 - 71 - 70)

Earnings - $272,000

Genesis Invitational

Finish - T17

Score - 3 under par ( 73 - 72 - 73 - 67)

Earnings - $270,724.29

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Finish - 2

Score - 10 under par (71 - 68 - 67 - 72)

Earnings - $2.2 million

Players Championship

Finish - T10

Score - 7 under par (70 - 65 - 77 - 69)

Earnings - $656,250

Masters Tournament

Finish - T14

Score - 3 under par (72 - 69 - 72 - 72)

Earnings - $336,000

RBC Heritage

Finish - T54

Score - 3 under par (69 - 66 - 77 - 69)

Earnings - $44,500

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Finish - CUT

Score - 8 under par (61 - 75)

Earnings - $0

Truist Championship

Finish - T17

Score - 7 under par (63 - 70 - 72 - 68)

Earnings - $270,500

PGA Championship

Finish - T50

Score - 4 over par (70 - 72 - 74 - 72)

Earnings - $40,674

