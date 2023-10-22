Collin Morikawa WITB: Exploring the American golfer’s bag

American golfer Collin Morikawa made a triumphant return to the winner's circle, clinching the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship 2023 title in Japan. It marked his first victory in almost two years. His last win came in November 2021 when he clinched the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Morikawa entered the final trailing by two shots but surged ahead with an outstanding seven-under-par 63. He sealed a convincing victory with a six-shot lead. His final score stood at a remarkable 14 under, while fellow Americans Eric Cole and Beau Hossler secured the runner-up positions.

Now let's delve into WITB of Collin Morikawa by exploring the equipment he used to secure the Zozo Championship title.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60), 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80), 14 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2, (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80), 18 degrees

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4 iron), P7MC (5-6 irons), Custom P7MB (7-PW); True Temper Dynamic Gold X100

Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (50-09SB, 56-08LB, and MG4 TW 60 degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Soto (Custom Diamana prototype graphite shaft, SuperStroke Zenergy Grip)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Grip: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord

"It feels so good, I can't even explain it": Collin Morikawa after winning the Zozo Championship 2023

Collin Morikawa of the United States shows his emotion as he attends the closing ceremony after winning the PGA Tour Zozo Championship (Image via AP Photo)

Collin Morikawa's victory at the Zozo Championship 2023 was his sixth PGA Tour win. Morikawa spoke about the profound significance of this win, likening it to the feeling of securing his first-ever victory.

"It feels so good, I can't even explain it. I knew I was going to get here at some point. It's like getting your first win, your first Major," said Morikawa (via ESPN).

The win marked a turning point for Morikawa. He took a reflective stance on his career, seeking answers to the questions that had lingered after multiple second-place finishes.

"I had to really look back and ask myself what's wrong. What's the reasoning behind finishing second -- that versus a win? This win means the world. Being in Japan and being half-Japanese. A lot has come through over the past week," added Morikawa.