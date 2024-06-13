All eyes are on Tiger Woods as he takes on the 2024 US Open at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's Number 2 course. The 15-time Major championship winner is a part of the 156-player field as they compete to earn a slice of the whopping $20 million purse prize and 750 FedEx Cup points.

As Woods seeks to earn his first title of the year, the 2024 US Open marked the first time in his legendary career that he has failed to qualify. The three-time US Open winner gained entry into the event via an invite.

Woods started off the round with a birdie on the tenth hole, which momentarily tied him for first place. However, fans fear that he may miss the cut as he now sits tied for 49th place at three over par with four back-to-back bogeys due to poor putting (at the time of writing).

An X user commented on Tiger Woods' performance in the first round of the 2024 US Open, calling it "awful".

" Just completely pi**ing away strokes on horrible putting on relatively not difficult putts. 2 three putts in 3 holes just awful "

Having sustained multiple injuries, the 2024 US Open is Woods' first appearance at the event since 2020. The PGA Tour star faces difficulty in walking due to a leg surgery and aims to play in at least one tournament a month. Another fan remarked:

" I’ll say it now and unfortunately I’ll say it every time he plays you can’t play four times a year only in majors and expect to compete. It’s literally impossible. "

Another fan took to X to say:

" Just showing not playing will have this be his reality every single time he decides to play only four times a year. "

Here are a few other fan reactions to Tiger Woods' performance at the 2024 US Open at the Pinehurst No. 2 course:

" [ Tiger Woods ] Needs to rebound. If he can get it to plus one or even par that would be big. Anything under par would be a bonus, " said an X user.

X user @qman16 said, " No reason to be hitting shots 40 foot from pin....because he can't putt from 40 feet...put it close! "

" When you miss the hole by over a foot from 5 feet….that is just not even close to good enough, " said a fan via X.

Tiger Woods' US Open History

This year's edition of the US Open marks the first time that Tiger Woods has failed to qualify for the Major. The three-time winner is playing the 2024 US Open this week via a special invite from the United States Golf Association (USGA).

Tiger Woods has three US Open titles to his name. With the winners of the event receiving a ten-year exemption into the tournament, the validity of his exemption expired last year.

He secured his first title in 2000 at Pebble Beach Golf Course. With a score of 12 under par 272, Woods tied Jack Nicklaus' US Open score record with a massive 15-stroke lead.

Tiger Woods defeated Phil Mickelson by three strokes to secure his eighth Major victory and second US Open title in 2002. With $1 million made from the win, he became the first player on the PGA Tour to cross the $30 million mark in career earnings.

The 15-time Major champion earned his third US Open title in 2008 at Torrey Pines Golf Club. Having played a tournament for the first time in two months due to a surgery on his leg, Woods defeated Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole sudden death playoff to take home the 14th Major of his career.