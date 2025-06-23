"Congratulations Minjee Lee", "She’s incredible" – Fans react to Aussie star winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Minjee Lee won the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The victory marked her third Major championship title and sent social media into a frenzy with her incredible performance in Texas over the past week.

The Australian golfer posted a 2-over-par score on Sunday to total 4-under-par for the week. Having won by a three-stroke margin, Minjee Lee is one of three golfers who carded in a total score under par at the 2025 KPMG Women's Championship.

Lee headed into the final round with a four-stroke lead and managed to close strong. The LPGA Tour congratulated Lee on her recent win through a post on their X account. The caption of the post read:

Minjee Lee earns her third major title at the @KPMGWomensPGA

A fan was very impressed with her consistent playing at PGA Frisco and posted a comment on their X (formerly known as Twitter) page congratulating her.

The fan wrote (via X @GregLanguage):

"Unbelievable wow she played very solid game. Congratulations Minjee."

Minjee Lee closed the 2025 KMPG Women's PGA Championship with two pars. An X user commented, suggesting her game proved just how talented players on the LPGA Tour are. The fan commented (via X @chris2258):

"She’s incredible. The finisher’s shots into 18 today show the talent these players have. Congratulations Minjee!"

This week's victory was Minjee Lee's third Major championship title. Having won her first Major in 2021, a fan believes she is on a great pace and is paving the way for a victory at the upcoming Women's British Open.

The fan wrote (via X @MoHutch123):

"Minjee is as cool as it gets. Congrats. Go get the Open."

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Minjee Lee's incredible victory on the LPGA Tour this week (via X @LPGA):

"Fantastic poise all tournament. Great win," wrote a golf enthusiast.

A fan commented, "Superb performance - no-one was ever totally in control at that course but she was way way closer than any one else. 3 and counting."

"Nice to see her win. She’s always smiling on the course," noted a fan.

As of June 23, Minjee is not committed to playing the Dow Championship next week in Michigan. She is on the confirmed list of entries for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship in France.

Min Woo Lee predicts Minjee Lee's victory

Min Woo Lee was a part of the Travelers Championship field this week. As the tournament was running parallel to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the Aussie golfer made a prediction that his sister, Minjee Lee, would win in Texas.

During a post-tournament press conference in Cromwell, the younger brother pointed out that he predicted Minjee Lee's victory a few months ago. Thrilled that his sister won her third Major, the PGA Tour sensation said (via ASAP Sports):

"I called it a couple months ago that she was going to win. But, yeah, it's nice to be a major and her game is built for the majors, she's very solid and her mental side is one of the best I've ever seen. So mix that in with some good putting and good short game and, yeah, she's going to win. So, no, it's very exciting to see her back in the winner's circle and I'm very proud of her."

He went on to say that he is proud of his sister and also said that one of the things he's learned from observing her is her demeanor on the golf course. Lee praised her mental resilience.

