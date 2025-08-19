CPKC Women's Open 2025 odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour's CPKC Women's Open 2025 will begin on Thursday, August 21, at Mississauga Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario. The event will mark the return of the top-ranked players who have been on break since the AIG Women's Open.

The CPKC Women's Open 2025 playing field will feature the top players like Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Minjee Lee. However, as per Bet365, Lottie Woad is the favorite to win this week.

The 21-year-old won the Women's Irish Open as a rookie and then claimed the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in her debut as a pro. Besides, she also made a top ten finish at the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women's Open.

Speaking of others, Thitikul, Minjee Lee, and Hae Ran Ryu are among the other favorites. Nelly Korda is also in the list, but her form this season has been underwhelming. She hasn't been able to win even a single title this year, and last month she dropped from the World No. 1 position after 17 months.

CPKC Women's Open 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the CPKC Women's Open 2025:

Lottie Woad: 9

Jeeno Thitikul: 11

Minjee Lee: 12

Hae Ran Ryu: 12

Nelly Korda: 16

Akie Iwai: 20

Rio Takeda: 25

Ariya Jutanugarn: 25

Chisato Iwai: 25

Mao Saigo: 25

Megan Khang: 25

Lauren Coughlin: 28

Linn Grant: 30

Hye Jin Choi: 30

Lydia Ko: 33

Angel Yin: 33

Rose Zhang: 35

Somi Lee: 40

A Lim Kim: 40

Andrea Lee: 45

Jin Young Ko: 45

Sei Young Kim: 45

Brooke Henderson: 50

Lexi Thompson: 50

Esther Henseleit: 55

Jin Hee Im: 55

Stephanie Kyriacou: 60

Kiara Romero: 70

Nasa Hataoka: 70

Grace Kim: 70

Jennifer Kupcho: 80

Yealimi Noh: 80

Megha Ganne: 80

Mi Hyang Lee: 80

Carlota Ciganda: 80

Leona Maguire: 80

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 90

Sarah Schmelzel: 90

Madelene Sagstrom: 90

Jenny Shin: 100

Ina Yoon: 110

Minami Katsu: 110

In Gee Chun: 110

Lindy Duncan: 125

Gaby Lopez: 125

Hannah Green: 125

Anna Davis: 125

Aphrodite Deng: 125

Patty Tavatanakit: 140

Gabriela Ruffels: 140

Chanettee Wannasaen: 150

Julia Lopez Ramirez: 150

Auston Kim: 150

Gurleen Kaur: 160

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 175

Ashleigh Buhai: 175

Wei Ling Hsu: 175

Lilia Vu: 175

Ruixin Liu: 175

Soomin Oh: 175

Emily Pedersen: 200

Aditi Ashok: 200

Manon De Roey: 200

Amy Yang: 200

Yuri Yoshida: 200

Allisen Corpuz: 200

Dewi Weber: 200

Maja Stark: 200

Lauren Kim: 200

