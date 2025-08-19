CPKC Women's Open 2025 odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour's CPKC Women's Open 2025 will begin on Thursday, August 21, at Mississauga Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario. The event will mark the return of the top-ranked players who have been on break since the AIG Women's Open.
The CPKC Women's Open 2025 playing field will feature the top players like Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Minjee Lee. However, as per Bet365, Lottie Woad is the favorite to win this week.
The 21-year-old won the Women's Irish Open as a rookie and then claimed the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in her debut as a pro. Besides, she also made a top ten finish at the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women's Open.
Speaking of others, Thitikul, Minjee Lee, and Hae Ran Ryu are among the other favorites. Nelly Korda is also in the list, but her form this season has been underwhelming. She hasn't been able to win even a single title this year, and last month she dropped from the World No. 1 position after 17 months.
CPKC Women's Open 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the CPKC Women's Open 2025:
- Lottie Woad: 9
- Jeeno Thitikul: 11
- Minjee Lee: 12
- Hae Ran Ryu: 12
- Nelly Korda: 16
- Akie Iwai: 20
- Rio Takeda: 25
- Ariya Jutanugarn: 25
- Chisato Iwai: 25
- Mao Saigo: 25
- Megan Khang: 25
- Lauren Coughlin: 28
- Linn Grant: 30
- Hye Jin Choi: 30
- Lydia Ko: 33
- Angel Yin: 33
- Rose Zhang: 35
- Somi Lee: 40
- A Lim Kim: 40
- Andrea Lee: 45
- Jin Young Ko: 45
- Sei Young Kim: 45
- Brooke Henderson: 50
- Lexi Thompson: 50
- Esther Henseleit: 55
- Jin Hee Im: 55
- Stephanie Kyriacou: 60
- Kiara Romero: 70
- Nasa Hataoka: 70
- Grace Kim: 70
- Jennifer Kupcho: 80
- Yealimi Noh: 80
- Megha Ganne: 80
- Mi Hyang Lee: 80
- Carlota Ciganda: 80
- Leona Maguire: 80
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 90
- Sarah Schmelzel: 90
- Madelene Sagstrom: 90
- Jenny Shin: 100
- Ina Yoon: 110
- Minami Katsu: 110
- In Gee Chun: 110
- Lindy Duncan: 125
- Gaby Lopez: 125
- Hannah Green: 125
- Anna Davis: 125
- Aphrodite Deng: 125
- Patty Tavatanakit: 140
- Gabriela Ruffels: 140
- Chanettee Wannasaen: 150
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: 150
- Auston Kim: 150
- Gurleen Kaur: 160
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: 175
- Ashleigh Buhai: 175
- Wei Ling Hsu: 175
- Lilia Vu: 175
- Ruixin Liu: 175
- Soomin Oh: 175
- Emily Pedersen: 200
- Aditi Ashok: 200
- Manon De Roey: 200
- Amy Yang: 200
- Yuri Yoshida: 200
- Allisen Corpuz: 200
- Dewi Weber: 200
- Maja Stark: 200
- Lauren Kim: 200