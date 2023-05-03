Daniel Berger nearing PGA TOUR return sooner than expected

Everything seems to indicate that Daniel Berger's return to the PGA Tour will happen sooner than initially thought. At least, that seems to be the case after some images and videos published by the Golf Injury Report.

In the footage, Daniel Berger can be seen in good shape, making wide and tight swings. Following the injury suffered last year, the golfer announced that his return could take place sometime in May.

GOLF INJURY REPORT @InjuryReportPGA Daniel Berger O (Back) is nearing his PGA Tour return. He originally said the plan was sometime in May.



We've got a video of several of his practice swings from today on



Also full breakdowns of the twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Daniel Berger O (Back) is nearing his PGA Tour return. He originally said the plan was sometime in May.We've got a video of several of his practice swings from today on Patreon.com/GolfInjuryRepo… Also full breakdowns of the #WellsFargoChampionship Injury Report! @vibetracker 🚨 Daniel Berger O (Back) is nearing his PGA Tour return. He originally said the plan was sometime in May.We've got a video of several of his practice swings from today on Patreon.com/GolfInjuryRepo…Also full breakdowns of the #WellsFargoChampionship Injury Report! @vibetracker twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2NuBENBu5V

Recall that Daniel Berger suffered a back injury in mid-2022 that led to him declining participation in several mid-season tournaments, including the Open Championship. In fact, he had to completely withdraw from the PGA Tour in order to heal and rehabilitate.

His last tournament was the 2022 US Open. There, already with ailments, he could not make the cut, with a performance well below his level - 145 (+5) in the first two rounds.

Daniel Berger: Between triumphs and injuries

Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger's career has not been easy. In 2018, he suffered a wrist injury that kept him away from golf for several months. The injury was so severe that he had to undergo surgery and wear a splint for months. At the time, Berger said it was a very tough period and he even thought about retiring from the sport.

He didn't give up and worked hard to recover and get back to the level he was at before the injury. After rehabilitation and subsequent training, Berger returned to the PGA Tour in 2019 and began to show signs of improvement. In 2020, he earned his third PGA Tour victory and finished the year ranked 13th in the world.

Despite being out of all competitions for nine months, Berger maintains a place in the world rankings, where he is ranked 117th. Last season, he was able to play in 12 events, with three Top 10s, seven Top 25s, and three missed cuts. His best performance was a fourth-place finish at The Honda Classic.

Daniel Berger has had four PGA Tour victories, most recently at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He also achieved six runner-ups, three third-place finishes, and 38 Top 10s, with 139 cuts in 179 tournaments played.

He has also played 26 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. He didn't win there, but achieved a runner-up finish, two third places, three Top 5s and five Top 10s. He has made the cut in 17 of those tournaments.

As part of the US national team, he won the Palmer Cup in 2013, the Presidents Cup in 2017, and the Ryder Cup in 2020. He shared teams with current stars like Patrick Rodgers, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa.

Poll : 0 votes