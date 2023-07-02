Tour caddie John Burke has been in the golf industry for over three decades. He has worked with Brad Faxon, Davis Love III, Bill Haas, and Jon Curran. Recently, the American caddie popped up on Golf's Subpar podcast. He shared some interesting stories of his time playing with Davis Love III.

Burke explained to the host of the show Colt Knost a hilarious story when he asked for an autograph of Wayne Gretzky in the middle of a tournament. The Tour caddie revealed that his stepson was a huge Gretzky fan and asked him to get the golfer's autograph.

Luckily, in one of the PGA Tour events in 2003, while Burke was carrying the bag of Davis he played with Wayne. They had a great time together but Burke couldn't ask for an autograph from the golfer the whole day.

However, when they were playing in the last hole of the tournament, the caddie was blessed with an opportunity and he approached Wayne and asked for his autograph.

Revealing the story, John Burke said:

“I’m like 5’9-and-a-half, trying to box out one of the greatest of all times. So fast-forward to 2003 and we’re playing with Mike Weir, and Wayne [Gretzky] is his partner. We were having fun with Wayne all day long, telling stories and everything. My step-son is a big hockey player, and really wanted me to get an autograph from Wayne, right? So I hadn’t done it all day long, all day long. And Davis pipes it down the fairway and, we’re watching, Tom Lehman makes a putt for birdie, and now we’re tied."

John Burke went on to add:

"This is the 72nd hole. S— is on the line. And I said, ‘This is a great opportunity, because he’s over on the left side of the fairway.’ We’re on the right side of the tree right there, right? So I go over there and I say, ‘Wayne, you gotta sign this for my step-son.’ You know, he takes one of his balls, he signs it and everything. And I turn it around, and it says 99 on it. I said, why are you using [Mario] Lemieux’s balls? [Laughs]. Well, Davis is yelling at me this time, ‘You need to get over here!'”

“I’m caught off guard"- John Burke when he met NBA star Michael Jordan

In the podcast, John Burke also shared an interesting story of the time when he met NBS star Michael Jordan. The caddie explained that he was star-struck after seeing Jordan.

Speaking of the NBA star, Burke said:

"He looks at me and he gives me this manly fist pump, like only Jordan can do. I’m caught off guard and I gave him the stupidest fist pump back. He looked at me like I was the biggest idiot that ever walked. And that was my take from that Ryder Cup."

John Burke continued by saying that he tried to impress Jordan by flaunting his machismo, but failed.

"Both of his legs are kind of blocking the cooler. And [Faxon] was parched because, you know, he’s so nervous and every everybody is. So I run up to [Jordan] and I hit him as hard as I can in the knees and I said, ‘Get out of the way,’ and grab the water," he added.

“He gave me that same look back,” John said. “It didn’t work. It backfired.”

