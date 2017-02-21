Day 1 Mercedes Trophy 2017: Two city golfers qualify for national finals

The best gross winner for the day was Amit Luthra An Asian Games Gold Medalist and Arjuna Awardee

by Press Release News 21 Feb 2017, 18:24 IST

Ajay Singh

Gorav Jaitly and Ajay Singh, ace golfers from Gurugram captured the two National Finals spots from the Gurugram Leg of MercedesTrophy 2017. This was the tenth leg of the tournament held at the famous Gurugram, DLF Golf and Country Club.



Gorav Jaitly CAT – A (0-16) and Ajay Singh CAT – B (17-24) ended the day at a nett score of 71 and 71.8 respectively. They will now be playing the National Finals scheduled in the Pune Oxford Golf Resort, to be held in Pune from March 15 - 17, 2017.



A visually elated Ajay Singh, commented by saying, It was a brilliant experience, great course, loved it and very well organised. Cheers Mercedes and I am looking forward to a great show in Pune.”

There were a host of other prizes on offer on the day. Prominent winners included Vikas Anand who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge on the 15th hole with a mammoth drive of 290 yards. Jaideep Brar won the SWISS Closest to Pin contest landing the ball just 5 ft. 2 inches from the pin on hole 13.

In the Mercedes – Benz straightest drive contest played on hole four, Punit Beriwala was declared the winner while in the Mercedes- Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots was won by Vikram Sharma on hole 16.



The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.



The Gurugram leg is the tenth leg of the 12-city tournament which kick-started the MercedesTrophy globally. This year, the MercedesTrophy will travel to 50 countries engaging 60,000 golfers worldwide. The Indian leg will witness 25 days of competitive amateur golfing action in 12 cities engaging 2500 golfers, making it larger than ever before. Mercedes Trophy’s next stop will be at the Rambagh Golf Club, Jaipur on 26th February, 2017.



Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017 to compete against winners from all over the world. One winner will travel to Scotland to witness the British Open at Royal Birkdale in July.