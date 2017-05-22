DDA launches an initiative to grow Golf in Delhi
The initiative has been taken to reach out to kids who are interested in golf.
Golf is a game enjoyed all over the world by both players and fans. It’s a sport that requires concentration and precision and is enjoyed by professional athletes and amateurs, both of whom compete throughout the year for titles and prizes.
DDA partnered up with Qutab Golf Course, Golfication and coaches to set-up a Junior Golf Tournament to help grow golf in the capital. The initiative has been taken to reach out to kids who are interested in the game of golf and give them an exciting playing opportunity at nominal prices.
The second edition of the DDA Junior Golf Tournament has seen many improvements in kids who had participated before; they had more confidence on the tee and one hopes that one day they will represent India at the highest level.
Congratulations to all winners, here are the list of the winners:
Category A/B Boys (13 - 17 yrs): Aman Gupta - Winner; Dilpreet Singh - Runner Up; Category A/B Girls (13 - 17 yrs): Amrita Das – Winner
Category C Boys (11 - 13 yrs): Rudra Singh - Winner; Vijayant Pundir - Runner Up
Category C Girls (11 - 13 yrs): Sifat Sayal - Winner; Harbin Kaur Jawanda - Runner Up
Category D Boys (9 - 11 yrs): Eakam Sayal - Winner; Suryaansh Gulati - Runner Up
Category D Girls (9 - 11 yrs): Pilakshi Sehrawat & Serena Khanna - Winners; Ameera Singh - Runner Up
Category E Boys (7 - 9 yrs): Ranveer Mitroo - Winner; Udai Aditya Middha - Runner Up
Category E Girls (7 - 9 yrs): Samaira Tomar - Winner; Asara Sawhney - Runner Up
Category F Boys and Girls (Below 7 yrs): Sakshity Purandre - Winner; Anandita Baloria - Runner Up