DDA launches an initiative to grow Golf in Delhi

The initiative has been taken to reach out to kids who are interested in golf.

by Golfication News 22 May 2017, 12:57 IST

DDA Junior Golf Tournament at the Qutab Golf course

Golf is a game enjoyed all over the world by both players and fans. It’s a sport that requires concentration and precision and is enjoyed by professional athletes and amateurs, both of whom compete throughout the year for titles and prizes.

DDA partnered up with Qutab Golf Course, Golfication and coaches to set-up a Junior Golf Tournament to help grow golf in the capital. The initiative has been taken to reach out to kids who are interested in the game of golf and give them an exciting playing opportunity at nominal prices.

The second edition of the DDA Junior Golf Tournament has seen many improvements in kids who had participated before; they had more confidence on the tee and one hopes that one day they will represent India at the highest level.

Congratulations to all winners, here are the list of the winners: